Austin Arce and his mom Kellie volley back and forth at NB Pickleball Club.
A bright green ball whizzes across the net.
“The best part about pickleball is anybody can play it — you don’t have to be crazy athletic,” Austin said. “It’s the most fun exercise you can do.”
The family opened the club in March.
The indoor facility’s three courts are outfitted with flexible flooring designed to be easier on the hips and knees.
“We’ve found that all of our clients, even the really competitive people, love the fun of the game so much that they’re willing to show other people the ropes,” Kellie said. “It’s that family camaraderie feel.”
Austin, who first learned about pickleball at Das Rec, compares it to standing on a ping-pong table.
Pickleball has elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.
The club offers equipment and open play for a day fee of $10.
Individual memberships start at $55 a month, and family plans are $100 a month.
League play will start soon. The club also has beginner classes.
The sport with a funny name is on the rise in New Braunfels.
NB Pickleball Club is one of at least two new businesses that have opened this year.
Cranky Pickle co-owner Trey Golden said the “multi-generational sport” appeals to people of all athletic abilities.
Golden, who played baseball for Baylor, often reminds first-timers that they don’t need a racket-sports background.
“It’s easy to pick up. People get addicted quick,” he said. “But you can make it as challenging as you want, and work out as hard as you want.”
The business plans to add 12 more outdoor pickleball courts, including a few covered courts and a two-story mezzanine with an indoor/outdoor bar.
Pickleball fits right into the family’s passion for outdoor fun, said Trey’s wife Robin Golden.
“We wanted it to be a family atmosphere, so we also have the playground and the bike track that goes all the way around the property,” she said.
Cranky Pickle has Pickleball 101 classes, skills and drills lessons, and open play nights.
Groups can rent a court for $30 an hour.
Beginner classes are $10, and open play is $5 per person.
“My grandson and I play together,” Robin said. “You really can be any age. The scoring can be a little tricky, but it’s so fun.”
The unique game comes with its own set of rules.
Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles.
The first two shots have to bounce on the floor.
Players can’t stand near the net in the non-volley zone, also known as the “kitchen.”
Points can only be scored by the serving team, and games are typically played to 11 points.
Both NB Pickleball Club and Cranky Pickle offer classes with certified pros.
Pickleball dates back to 1965, according to USA Pickleball, the sport’s national governing body.
Rep. Joel Pritchard of Washington state and friend Bill Bell were trying to entertain their families on Bainbridge Island.
The pair created their own game with ping-pong paddles, a Wiffle ball and a badminton court.
Nearly 9 million people now play in the U.S., according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
The sport is even vying for future inclusion in the Olympics.
Fans have long debated the origins of the pickleball name.
Some people believe the game was named after the Pritchard family dog.
Others point to Pritchard’s wife, who compared the hodge-podge sport to the “pickle crew” thrown together at random for rowing races.
Either way, pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row.
“We just want everybody to have a good time,” Austin said, pointing to the “God, Family, Pickleball” sign on the wall. “I’ve never seen more people being completely drenched in sweat and still laughing.”
NB Pickleball Club is located at 1269 Summerwood Dr., Ste 201, in New Braunfels.
Cranky Pickle is at 624 Krueger Canyon in New Braunfels.
Pickleball players can also try out the sport at Das Rec and the Westside Community Center.
“We’re all going to need to keep building more courts,” Trey said. “Everybody is staying busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.