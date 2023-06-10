Phillip “Jackson” Joseph Walkovak, IV

Philip Joseph Walkovak, IV “Jackson”, age 20, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was born Easter morning on April 20, 2003 in New Braunfels, Texas to Philip Walkovak, III and Dena Claycomb. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Philip Joseph Walkovak, Jr. and Dean White; his grandmother, Carmen Rathburn; his brother, Brick Pitt; and his sister, Kayln Claycomb. Philip “Jackson” is survived by his grandparents, Sharon Kruciak Griffin and Bob Griffin; his step-father, Tim Claycomb; his sister, Alyssa Walkovak; his brother, Justin Livesay; his step-brother, Tyler Claycomb; his niece, Novi Rodriguez, 6 aunts and their spouses; 2 uncles and their spouses; and not to mention all the cousins he had. When Jackson was younger, he was a little spitfire and was given the name, “Action Jackson”. He was a happy go lucky young man. He loved everyone he met and was loved by many. He loved to sing and dance and was hoping to make it big with his music. His goal was to buy everyone a big house. He was a little jokester with a smile that could light up a room. He had a heart the size of Texas and was always there to lend a helping hand. Forever remembered. Forever missed. His wings were ready but our hearts were not. As he always said, “This isn’t goodbye, I’ll just see you later”.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home at 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels, Texas, with a procession to follow to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas, for a 2:00 pm graveside service.
