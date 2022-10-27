Following its last show-stopping performance consisting of beloved tunes, the New Braunfels Community Chorale is back with a new show featuring a musical lineup assured to inspire and uplift.
The group made its triumphant return to the stage this spring with a show titled “The Greatest Show,” which featured costumes, props and coordinated movements to match the theatricality of the Broadway classics.
The chorale’s comeback show packed church pews and garnered the largest crowd they’ve seen in 10 years and they are hoping for repeat success, said Linda McPeak, one of the chorale’s long-standing members.
For its latest stage performance, the chorale is revisiting some of its standout numbers from previous concerts.
This isn’t the first time the group has filled its program with some of its greatest hits.
It’s been 10 years since the not-for-profit reached into its collection of showstoppers, but this time the group is focusing on performing songs with a common theme — unity.
“What we’re doing is trying to sing songs that are about unity and being one,” McPeak said. “There seems to be so much division right now in our nation … We’re trying to say we are one.”
The show’s director, Jody Bagley Leifeste will once again lead the group of 35 unique voices to carry the show’s selection, requiring a wide range of tones to convey the music’s message.
The setlist includes songs from its spring show like the uplifting number “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” “What a Wonderful World” from its spring 2018 show, and “The Prayer” made famous by Josh Groban and Charlotte Church from the group’s fall 2016 show.
The chorale will also perform several gospel and religious hymns such as “Our Father,” “Sweet By and By” and “This Little Light of Mine,” while songs like “Unchained Melody” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” inspire audience nostalgia.
The chorale gave a sneak peek of the upcoming show to seniors at EdenHill Communities Tuesday night.
The little taste gave the small crowd gathered in the chapel a chance to experience the message of togetherness behind the music.
During the mini concert the chorale performed a special tribute to the United States Armed Forces.
The group sang a medley of songs associated with military branches such as the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force while introducing them to a song for the newest military branch — Space Force.
While performing, audience members were encouraged to stand up and be recognized for their service to their country with several rising to their feet to be honored.
“Whenever we perform that people just thrive on it because it gives them a chance to be recognized and recalls memories,” McPeak said.
Catch Greatest Hits-Vol. 2: We Are One on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the Cross Lutheran Church Sanctuary on 2171 Common St. in New Braunfels.
Tickets are $10 each, except for children 12 and under, who get in free, and can be purchased at Johnson Furniture, at the venue door, or from chorale members.
Funds received from ticket sales will go to keeping the music made by the New Braunfels Community Chorale alive.
