Property owners, homeowners and contractors who fail to follow building permitting regulations could face an increased financial burden after New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to a measure adopting “enhanced administrative fees” for work conducted without permits.
If the item passes on a second reading on Dec. 12, the penalty fee for work without permits will increase to double the cost of a permit fee, which varies depending on the scope of work, with a $500 maximum per lot for residential projects and a $10,000 maximum for commercial projects.
The current penalty for offenses on residential and commercial projects is a $100 fine associated with a stop work order, which city staffers have said is “insufficient in many cases to discourage some parties from starting work without obtaining a valid permit.”
Obtaining permits for building construction is a process that includes reviewing plans and drawings submitted by contractors to ensure their planned construction meets the adopted building, fire, plumbing and other safety codes.
At certain stages of construction, builders must call in various inspections where city inspectors verify the structure is being built following the approved plans.
“Concern was expressed about some recent high-profile incidents of construction occurring without permits,” Building Official KC Collins told council members. “The city of New Braunfels does not have a strong penalty fee in our ordinances to discourage this illegal activity.”
City staffers surveyed 16 Texas cities and found a large variety of policies ranging from no penalties at all in Georgetown to the most punitive imposing fees in Bryan of five times the regular permit fee, which could go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to Collins, between 6,000 and 7,000 building permits are open in the city on any given day. He estimated that the city issues 20 to 30 stop-work orders per month.
Penalty fees received would be deposited into the Development Fund for use in the multi-department development process.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Appointed Jon Dalton to the Downtown Board for a term ending May 31, 2023.
• Approved an ordinance’s second and final reading to install an all-way stop at the Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance intersection.
• Held a public hearing regarding the Program Year 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and CDBG-CV Grant programs. No action by council members was necessary.
• Voted 6-1 with Council member Andres Campos opposing to deny approval of the first reading of a proposed rezoning at 254 E. County Line Road from “APD” Agricultural/Predevelopment District to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District with a special use permit to allow the development of multiple dwelling units in a townhouse style configuration.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residence in the “C-1” Local Business District at 1508 State Highway 46 South.
• Took no action for lack of a motion on a conditional sign permit request allowing a proposed pole sign to exceed the maximum allowed height and sign face area standards in the ‘MU-B’ High-Intensity Mixed Use District for a proposed Valero convenience store at 2156 FM 1101.
• Approved the first reading of ordinance amendments to Chapter 58, “Floods,” of the city’s ordinance code.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-1” Light Industrial District to “R-2A” Single-Family and Two-Family District at 1020, 1023, 1027 and 1014 Seidel Street.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residence in the “R-3” Multifamily District at 540 Southeast Terrace.
• Approved a $5.5 million purchase with Lower Colorado River Authority for radios and associated equipment for the Police and Fire departments. Funding for the radios comes from the 2022 public safety tax note approved by council members earlier this year.
• Approved a $433,077 purchase with Zoll Medical Corporation for purchasing cardiac monitors, automated external defibrillators and supporting equipment for the Fire Department.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment authorizing the abandonment of a public street right-of-way at the terminus of Tolle Street by extending the deadline to execute a Deed Without Warranty by an additional 180 days.
• Approved a $479,620 purchase with Southwest Public Safety for vehicle equipment and installation services for the Police Department fleet.
• Approved the first amendment to Solms Landing Public Improvement District Financing Agreement.
• Approved budget amendments in the fiscal 2022 general fund, golf course fund and river activities fund.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Comal County to support their grant application for the fiscal year 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program — Local Solicitation as administered by the U.S. Department of Justice for the purchase of law enforcement equipment for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a recommendation to the Comal County Commissioners Court granting a waiver to allow for the establishment of an individual lot having a surface area of fewer than 5.01 acres.
• Approved a $60,437 purchase with Clark Equipment Company, dba Bobcat Company, for a T66 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader for the Parks Department through a Buy Board contract.
• Approved a contract with Catto & Catto for team member benefit consulting services at an annual maximum cost of $60,000 per year.
• Approved a $272,000 buyback and release agreement with Stryker Medical for 10 LifePak15 cardiac monitors/defibrillators and a LifePak15 trainer.
• Approved a license agreement with Shawn & Shaina Corzine for an encroachment in the public right of way adjacent to 125 N. Castell Ave.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding an application to establish a cemetery at 550 N. Krueger Ave.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed Type 1 special use permit to allow an RV park in the “C-1AH SUP” Local Business District Airport Hazard Overlay with a special use permit for a mobile home park and “M-1r10AH SUP” Light Industrial District Airport Hazard Overlay with a special use permit for a mobile home park at 1670 Arndt Road.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment removing application requirements and fees for up to two additional parking permit tags and specifying that parking by permit tags will be mailed annually.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending roadway impact fees.
The applicant chose to withdraw a proposed rezoning request from “R-2 AH” Single-Family and Two-Family District Airport Hazard Overlay to “R-3L AH” Multifamily Low-Density District Airport Hazard Overlay at 1450 FM 1101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.