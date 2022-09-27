For decades kids visiting the Comal County Fair and Rodeo have pedaled, strained and willed a small tractor towing a tiny sled down a dirt path — chasing that sometimes all-too-elusive full pull.
This year’s fair marked the 25th anniversary of the kiddie tractor pull — a popular attraction placing generations of families in the driver’s seat while welcoming new participants each year.
It all started when Comal County Fair Association Senior Director Barney Handrick took his family to a county fair where he witnessed something more than an average antique tractor pull.
“(One of the fairs) had a kiddie tractor pull put on, and we’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Tyler Handrick, Barney Handrick’s son and antique tractor show chairman. “My dad loved it so much … so he decided to build the sled … and we wanted to bring it here to Comal County, and do it here for kids at the fair and families, and everyone to enjoy.”
What ensued was a tractor pull that had kids pedaling their way to the finish line while dragging a sled behind them — with weight added to the hitch each round until one was crowned winner.
“They actually have to have strong feet and they gotta have the willpower to want to do it,” Barney Handrick said. “You can see it in their actions and in their eyes, man, they get with it — the adrenaline flows.”
For the older Handrick it’s been 25 years of setting up the dirt lane and maintaining the tractor, which is stored in the barn only to be taken out all over again the following year.
Luckily for Handrick, he’s had a lot of help over the years — starting with the very first.
“There were just maybe a handful of kids that originally participated, and my daughters decided to participate,” said Vincent Schwab, one of the fair’s directors. “I noticed that Barney was just starting out … he needed some help running it so I decided to jump in and help … and we’ve just been helping ever since.”
Schwab has been by Handrick’s side since the beginning — running beside the tractor as it glides down the dirt path, eyes alight with childlike amusement as he encourages the driver to keep pedaling in hopes of getting to thrust his arms high in the air and shout “full pull.”
“I get more fun out of it than the kids do,” Schwab said. “Just to see their faces and how much effort they put into it, and how hard they’re working — that’s why I encourage them because I can look at their face and I know they’re really working hard. You want to keep encouraging them and keep encouraging them because that’s part of life — that’s what life is all about.”
Over the years, the pair running the show have seen generations of the same family participating in the kiddie pull — going up in classes each year — including their own.
This year the oldest Handrick saw his grandson compete just as his son had.
“My kids did this from the first chance that they could do it until they were too old to do it,” Barney Handrick said. “Now it’s my grandson coming in and doing it for the first time, so I hope I get to see him from beginning to end.”
Handrick’s grandson was one of over 60 kids to try their hand at stirring a tractor pulling anywhere from a 45-pound sled to one with an additional 95 pounds attached to it Saturday afternoon.
Each tractor pull participant received a cup courtesy of Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch with a participation ribbon and a free ticket for the Landa Park train. The pull’s first- and second-place winners took home belt buckles made in honor of the event’s 25th year by sponsor Kutscher Water Well and Service.
Generations factored into the five-class contest this year, as five kids in the Stovall family earned first- and second-place buckles.
Participating in the tractor pull isn’t the only thing passed down from generation to generation.
When Barney Handrick retires from his duties at the county fair, the legacy he created with the kiddie pull will pass to his son, Tyler Handrick.
“As long as we’re always at the county fair, I’ll always continue to do it and our family will help put it on,” Tyler Handrick said. “It’s my intention to always keep it in the family … eventually Cooper, my son, will take it over, then my grandkids will be doing it.”
The Comal County Fair and Rodeo wrapped on Monday with exhibits, but will return for another year of carnival fun, tractor traditions and agricultural learning in 2023.
