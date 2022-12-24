The Edwards Aquifer, source of Comal Springs, is recognized as one of the most prolific karst aquifer systems in the world. Storm water enters and travels through the system with amazing speed, allowing for rapid recharge of this elegant water source.
However, this porosity and rapid channel flow also makes the Edwards extremely vulnerable to contamination. According to the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality, “Pollutants on and near the surface can directly enter the aquifer with little natural attenuation and travel long distances in a relatively short period of time.”
Although there are state and local regulations in place to protect the Edwards Aquifer, reporting shows that regulations are not sufficient to prevent declines in water quality. Preserving land on the recharge zone in its natural state is the most surefire method of protecting this valuable water supply. Towards this end, the cities of Austin and San Antonio, along with counties Travis, Hays, and most recently, Kendall have all allocated public funds to purchase land and conservation easements within the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.
The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance and the above mentioned local governments believe that landowners should be compensated by the public for providing the ecosystem services we all rely on to preserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. The various programs, such as San Antonio’s Edwards Aquifer Protection program, have proven highly successful in pairing willing land owners with public funding to preserve approximately 6% of the Recharge Zone.
With unprecedented growth in the Edwards region, especially in Comal County, opportunities to preserve land are rapidly disappearing. We are caught in a vicious cycle where demand inflates the price of land, which leads to higher density developments and a more urbanized landscape.
We have found, however, that there are landowners who welcome the opportunity to preserve the land they love in perpetuity while continuing to live and work on their property through the sale of development rights.
It is to our advantage to act quickly to secure park land and conservation easements, not only as it relates to preserving water quality but, to mitigate the very real threats of flash floods. Land on the recharge zone is especially efficient at soaking up stormwater. Conserving this land can go a far way in negating the need for costly drainage infrastructure and loss of property due to flood damage.
The non-point source pollution of stormwater runoff contaminated by urban development, increased volumes of waste water discharges from new treatment plants, and the proliferation of on-site sewage facilities now threaten to diminish the quality of Comal County’s rivers, springs and streams. Waterways bordered by high density suburban development are far more likely to become impaired to the point that they are no longer suitable for contact recreation.
Comal County and the City of New Braunfels benefit greatly from sales tax income and profits generated by recreational tourism, especially from the thousands who visit to tube down the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Imagine the impact to recreational businesses if Comal Springs were to be temporarily closed due to high bacterial counts, as has happened twice at Austin’s Barton Springs.
Such a future is not inevitable. We at the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance believe that investing in green infrastructure in the form of land preservation not only provides the most cost effective means of protecting our water resources and diminishing flooding but, is an essential component of preserving the quality of life, safety, and economic security of the citizens of Comal County. We must move forward now to allocate public funds and plan for honest and effective application of these funds to preserving land where it will do the most good.
