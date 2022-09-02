New Braunfels pets are showing off their best angles and posing for the camera — all for a good cause.
Following the success of the first edition of the coffee table book “The Dogs of New Braunfels,” with proceeds going to benefit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, the photographers are doing it again.
This time photographers Marcia Richardson and Lara Falardeau are adding feline companions and bushy tailed pals to the mix to represent new recipients: New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition and the Bulverde Humane Society.
The pair started their first project in 2019 after meeting someone at a conference who crafted a book with photographs of pets in her community.
“I thought this would be good here,” said Richardson of Faces-Places-Photography. “You know, the Humane Society needs a lot of support, especially now — it’s bad. Even back then in 2019 (it was bad).”
The original book contained 100 glossy pages of small breed dogs such as shih tzus, dachshunds and terriers, large breeds like German shepherds, golden retrievers and labradors, mixed breeds and everything in between.
Each had their unique traits and personalities, captured through the lens of a camera and preserved in the book for all to enjoy.
“Looking at dog books or cat books or animals of any kind … this really is like a stress reducer for people,” Richardson said.
Shelter dogs also made it into the pages of the book, and as a result were given forever homes.
For their second book, the duo hopes to photograph 250 animals, and gross $75,000 from photo packages — over $50,000 more than last time.
When they started, the animals were photographed in Falardeau’s home studio, but to accommodate more animals, pet-oriented businesses are lending space for photo ops. As of Aug. 26, 40 pet owners signed up for the $250 photo sessions, which includes a digital image and a copy of the book, at one of the 11 locations in October.
The photographers are donating their time and resources, and with help of sponsors can pay for the cost of producing the book.
Natalie Rougeux, owner of Rougeux Associates in New Braunfels and a supporter of animal charities, was a big sponsor of the book’s first edition, and even purchased copies for everyone in the office.
In addition, many of her staff’s dogs, which often accompany their owners to work, were included in the last book, and the book has a special place in the office.
“We’ve just basically been doing everything that we can, as we do with a lot of other charities in town to support what we think is a good cause … and we’re just dog and animal lovers in general,” Rougeux said. “It just kind of fits our culture.”
Profits from the photo and book sales will go directly to shelters, like the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
“HSNBA is thrilled to have funds raised to help us care for the huge number of animals who are finding themselves in need this year,” said Sarah Hammond, executive director of HSNBA. “What a beautiful and creative project, and we are so honored to be one of the beneficiaries.”
The purchase of one photo and coffee table book package will help HSNBA provide 40 microchips, intake and wellness vaccines for 12 pets or five sterilization surgeries.
With New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition’s involvement in the project, the book’s creators are adding felines to support the organization.
“I think it’s great that they’re including cats,” said Jenna Peters, NBCCC president. “I feel like over the past 10 or 15 years cats have kind of made a comeback with being cool pets, so having them in there is more inclusive.”
The book is expected to be released in early December, and can be purchased for $150. To sign up for one of the photo slots, sponsor the project, or to find out more about the book and its charitable cause, visit www.loveoffur.org.
