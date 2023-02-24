(Left to right) The Comal County K-9 Unit Ryan Carpenter and Ranger, Chris Bill and Big Tex and Jason Martin and Joker line up for a demonstration during Pups and Pints at Guadalupe Brewing Company, Saturday, March 26, 2022 in New Braunfels. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Comal County K-9 Unit and the Humane Society of New Braunfels.