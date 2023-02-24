Pups and Pints is gearing up for another fun-filled, canine-friendly event to support the Comal County K-9 Unit and the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA).
Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen is returning to host the fur baby extravaganza using its trademark brews to put some money where the paws are by donating a dollar per pint.
The pet-friendly event slotted for Sunday, March 26 is fueled by the need to support local organizations working to make New Braunfels a better and more pet-friendly place.
“We do it all for the dogs and cats,” said Tracy Gibbons, event coordinator. “We have to be their voice — somebody has to be their voice.”
The Comal County K-9 Unit, which is responsible for responding to bomb and gun threats in the county and surrounding areas, operates with a limited budget to take care of its trained canine fleet.
To help further the cause, the K-9 unit showcases a daring rescue by demonstrating its skills and their training.
“The canine demonstrations are really popular,” Gibbons said. “The community gets a chance to see where their money goes because those dogs are highly trained and they need the money to keep them that way.”
Fundraising began a while ago with the sale of adorable stuffed copies of the unit’s dogs complete with patriotic collars.
The stuffed animals are in limited supply, and proceeds are expected to top $5,000 and go to the K-9 unit.
Gibbons is hoping to order another batch before the event, but needs more sponsors to ensure every penny goes to the unit.
Funds raised during Pups and Pints will also go to benefit the humane society, which is trying to recover from a particularly hard year.
“(The event) raises awareness for the shelter, which is completely overrun with animals, and they need the support badly,” Gibbons said. “I want this to be a huge fundraiser for them.”
The humane society will also be out educating the community on what they can do to help while attempting to place a few furry guests into their forever homes.
Following the success from last year, the event is one-upping itself canine style with even more ways to support and donate.
Pups and Pints will have plenty of event T-shirts and drink koozies for sale along with Comal County K-9 shirts.
Like last year, businesses have donated items to auction and raffle, and the cornhole tournament run by New Braunfels Jeeps and Drinks is making a return.
The dogs won’t be the only ones having fun.
Pups and Pints is looking to supply an endless amount of entertainment to event goers with pet-centric vendors, nonprofit organizations, including newly recognized nonprofit NB Trail Team 6, and businesses in attendance.
A DJ will be there spinning some tracks — the jury is still out on whether or not “Who Let the Dogs Out?” is on the setlist.
If attendees aren’t craving pizza, they can stop by Roadies Mobile Catering food truck for something pressed between a bun.
Last year the event raised $9,000 and this year it’s aiming even higher for the paws.
“Support the paws and enforce the laws,” Gibbons said.
To find out more about Pups and Pints, how to support through volunteering or sponsoring the event contact Tracy Gibbons at K9pupsandpints@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.