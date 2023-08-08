Patricia Van Pelt Smith (affectionately known as Grandma Fluff or Gigi), 100, of Canyon Lake passed away at home on Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 16, 1923, to E.M. and Lena Thompson Van Pelt and raised in her early years in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her two children, James Robert Smith and Sandra Smith Taylor and her husband Michael; sister, Elizabeth Van Pelt Holland; grandchildren Stacey Taylor Scheufler and husband Garry, Jeffery Michael Taylor and wife Marianna; great-grandchildren Chloe Elisabeth and Clark David Scheufler, Michael Davis, Anna Miles and Ashlyn Evert Taylor; nieces Christianne Richards and Patricia Barteau; nephews Phillip Holland and Harry Lee Gillam Jr.; and many grandnieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Griffin Smith, her sister Margaret; brothers-in-law, Harry Lee Gillam and L. R. (Dutch) Holland; and nephew, John Van Gillam. Pat graduated from high school in 1940 when the family lived in Clinton, Oklahoma. She attended Southwestern Tech in Weatherford, Oklahoma from 1940 to 41 and took business courses. Pat got a job working one summer for a doctor who said he would pay for her to go to nursing school so she transferred to the University of Oklahoma School of Nursing but only completed one semester. She moved to Dallas in 1942 at the suggestion of her Uncle Kaney, (Unc) and got a job working for Pacific Finance. Bob (her future husband) was working as a cashier for a farm implement company, Massey Harris, when he met Pat. After the couple started dating in April, she married Bob on August 22, 1942, at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waco, Texas. Immediately Bob was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served during World War II for three years, three months, and three days. During the war years their two children were born: James Robert Smith on October 14, 1943, and Sandra Ilene Smith on April 8, 1945. After the war, the whole family moved to Houston and she and Bob lived there for 34 years where he was manager and owner of Stone Company of Houston. During those years, Pat was a stay-at-home Mom who was an excellent seamstress, making her daughter Sandy many beautiful dresses for high school and college years. Also, because of her nursing background, she volunteered often at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. After retiring to Canyon Lake in 1981, she and Bob became members of St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, helping it grow to become a Parrish. She helped start ECW, served as Building Chairman, Junior Warden, Bishop’s Warden, and is most proud of helping start the Columbarium where her remains will rest alongside her beloved Bob. She also volunteered for 16 years at McKenna Memorial Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 2031, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133. Please visit our online registry at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
