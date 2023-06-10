Patricia Elizabeth Haight, 70, of New Braunfels, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2023. She was born in Fullerton, California to Clair and William Haight.
Patricia moved to Austin in the early 80’s where she met her husband Alan Wenzel at a Frisbee tournament. She loved to take care of her peacocks and other animals. She worked with her husband in the floor covering business.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, brother in law Andy Vinci, sister and brother in law; Celia and Bob Post, and nephew Peter Post.
Surviving her are husband Alan Wenzel, of New Braunfels, sister Lucy Vinci, nieces; Christine Clark, Robin Post McClain, Macelliana Mele, nephews; Mark Vinci, Dominic Vinci, Lucas Vinci, and James Post, all of California.
In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX. 512-245-1900.
