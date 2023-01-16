Celebrations Bridal and Prom did some celebrating of its own on Jan. 12 with an open house for the establishment’s 35th anniversary.
Although originally owned by Connie Worley, the shop first opened in 1988. Now, the establishment is owned by Ashley Orr.
Orr grew up around fashion, with her mother teaching fashion design and marketing. Orr credits this to her interest in fashion since she was a kid.
Her mother, however, had some advice for her — get a real job and don’t do retail.
Orr listened and went to Texas A&M for her computer science degree and got what her mother would have deemed a real job. Despite this, her interest in fashion hadn’t faded away.
Orr opened her first boutique in Sacramento, California in 2004.
“We didn’t own a home, but we owned a business, which is really weird,” Orr said. “Most banks are like, ‘No, we’re not gonna give you a loan. You don’t have a house.’ Just financing it was kind of tricky and just learning as you go, like anything else, but you’re responsible for your own destiny…there’s no like guaranteed paycheck so to speak.”
She later sold the store and moved with her husband back to his hometown of New Braunfels in 2008.
She took a break from fashion and commuted to Austin to work in technology. The couple realized that commuting to and from Austin for work wasn’t feasible after their son got hurt at his school in New Braunfels.
Orr met Worley through a friend, and it was around this time that Orr had the chance to talk to her about buying the business.
“I had met a lot of friends from New Braunfels, and they had gotten wedding dresses here or gotten prom dresses here,” Orr said. “I knew it was kind of a staple in the community, and I thought that would be a really neat legacy to continue. You know, it’s a cool old building. It used to be the bus station for New Braunfels with a historical marker up front.”
Built in the 1920s by A. Moeller and owned by his brother, the building used to be a bus station and café. Now, nearly 100 years later, Celebrations services its clientele with formal wear.
When walking into the boutique, a selection of prom dresses can be seen; Orr said they keep track of which high school prom the gowns go to. This is to ensure that girls don’t go to the prom wearing the same dress; they won’t sell the same dress in the same color to two girls going to the same prom.
Additionally, Celebrations has tuxedos and suits for rent and purchase. In fact, Celebrations has been a preferred vendor with Jim’s Formal Wear for more than 10 years.
Celebrations sources its formal wear and creates a collection based on what it thinks its clientele would like, and what designers have available.
Moreover, Celebrations is one of the few boutiques in South Texas that offers full service. According to Orr, customers get a dedicated stylist who will help with every formal-wear aspect, from the bridal gown to the groomsmen’s suits.
“The other thing is in-house alterations,” Orr said. “We have a seamstress, Maritza; she is upstairs from us in the studio apartment above the building. She doesn’t work for us, but we contract with her. And we’ve been working with her for 10-plus years. So, she comes down into our shop two days a week and meets with our customers specifically.”
The process is personal and what Orr enjoys most about running the business. Orr said she loves talking to brides when they pick up their dresses right before their wedding, discussing their final plans and hearing how excited they are for their big day.
“I’ve had three now, brides, that come in with their moms and say, ‘My mom got her dress here, and now it’s my turn.’ That’s just the best. It’s so special. Like, really? You had such a good experience the first time that now you’re back, and you’re having a great time, and you’re buying a dress and you’re settling on your wedding details,” Orr said. “That’s really cool.”
