Parus Dudley, 79, passed away on February 28, 2023 from lung cancer. Parus led his youth in the badlands of Nevada, America’s frontier, living off the land, hunting, fishing, trapping. An MP in the Army, he served in Vietnam in 1964, and survived enemy fire and the jungle, returning home a hero. In 1966 he wed his soulmate, Susan Aboud, and in 1971 they started a family in El Paso, then moved to SA where he eventually became police chief of Garden Ridge. Somehow secured land and offices for city hall and police headquarters, more. Always hungry, he then became security director for the Tetco Corp. After 6 decades of hard work and dedication, he retired and was able to totally devote his final years to his family and annual fishing trips to Alaska. Parus, aka Jidu, Grandpa is survived by his wife, three sons and six grandchildren who remember him as a man of strength. An honorable man. An honest man. A man that worked his hardest to provide. A hunter that loved animals. A patriot that loved America. A man that lived life to its fullest.
