Remembering Landa Park Part 2
German Pioneer Monument
According to R.H. Wagenfuehr, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed a Federal Grant for approximately $2,000 to cover the cost of the base for the German Pioneer Monument in Landa Park.
Kindermaskenball 1937
The Child’s Masked Ball (Kindermaskenball) in 1937 was held Saturday, April 24th. After the parade there was dancing in the covered dance hall in Landa Park until 6:30 p.m. Supper was from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. when dancing resumed with music by Jessie Moeller’s Orchestra. The Grand March began at 8:30 p.m. It was held in three sections:
1) Pre-school and 1st thru 3rd grade, led by Mr. & Mrs. R.H. Tays
2) 4th thru 6th grades, led by Mr. & Mrs. C.W. Scruggs and
3) 7th thru 11th grades, led by Mr. & Mrs. E.G. Bielstein.
Admission was 25 cents and 15 cents for children.
Nancy Becker Peevyhouse for her father, George E. Becker (a 1937 Graduate of NBHS)
August B. Becker, father of George and Walter Becker, purchased a building across the street from the Wurstfest area, Where the tennis courts were in the 50s. He bought the building and tore it down to use the wood and tin to build the Becker Motor Company where it stands on Seguin Street, the Bluebonnet Chrysler Building of the 2015 era. This was just after the end of the war around 1945.
They used the materials from this building, as there were no building materials available right after the war. August Becker made cement blocks for the main part of the Becker Motor Company building but used the wood for the interior parts and the tin for the roof. The only thing done to the roof over the years on the main building was to paint it with aluminum paint several times when it was needed.
Nancy continues, “Dad said that my great uncle, Dr. A.J. Hinman, owned the land called Hinman Island that is a par of the golf course. This land was farmland, and several different crops were planted there during the year. Dad remembers that corn was one of the crops and the Fey brothers would harvest the corn and bring some of the corn to them. Later Dr. Hinman sold that area to the city as part of Landa Park.”
Roger Nuhn’s Family and Landa Fish
The former editor of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Roger Nuhn wrote of his family’s connections to the Landas. In Roger’s words: “My grandfather, John Peter Nuhn, was the Master miller and paymaster for Landa Industries in the early 1900s. As chief miller, and highest paid employee, he listed his salary as $2.00 a day for six or six-and-a-half days a week. He often worked that extra half day on Sundays for the additional $1.00. Two of my uncles, A.D. “Pete” Nuhn, my Dad’s younger brother, and Leroy Albrecht, My Mother’s brother, both worked in the Landa office.
Dad, who was then a clerk or assistant cashier at First National Bank, and an inveterate fisherman, apparently had fishing privileges in the then-private Landa Lake. He received a call at the bank from Mrs. Landa, who said, Ben, I’ve invited a few friends over for a fish dinner tonight. Will you please go out to the park and catch us enough fish for our dinner after work this evening? And, oh yes, be sure to catch a few for your family while you are at it.” Dad, of course, complied and furnished the Landas with a string of fish adequate for their fish dinner that evening. And a few for our table, too.
Tigers Baseball Team
Walter “Nookie” Sipple, Jr. in an article in the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung told of the exciting era of the Tigers Baseball Team in New Braunfels. The team started in 1909 and then continued to be a Tigers team through the early 1950s. There was a baseball diamond and grandstand where the Olympic Pool is today. The games were held on Sunday afternoon and the crowds were constant and legendary. For a while in the late 1920s the Tigers had a future 1934 National League’s Most Valuable Player pitching for them. The player, Jay Hanna Dean, better known as “Dizzy Dean,” was in the military at Ft. Sam in San Antonio. Walter Sipple, Sr., longtime affiliate of the Tigers’ team and in the 1938 to 1940, mayor of New Braunfels, paid Hanna $5 a game to play for the Tigers for a season. In 1939 when Sipple was Mayor of New Braunfels, the National League Philadelphia Phillies selected Landa Park field as their spring training site.
Madelyn Gerlich Harris remembers Kranzchen
Madelyn Gerlich Harris grew-up in New Braunfels; consequently, the excitement of the Masquerade and the fun of the Spring-fed pool were part of life. She recalls Noyce Starr teaching her to dive, at the pool, “Clasp your hands together above your head, arms outstretched, and simply fall slowly into the water with your clasped hands leading the way.” What a thrill, it worked! Madelyn also recalls that in the summers when she was in the 7th and 8th grade, she and her girlfriends would meet at the park to swim and bring a sack lunch that they enjoyed in the roofed pavilion where the concession stand and juke box were overlooking the pool. Also, Madelyn remembers the Fast “gossip telegraph.” She’d ride her bicycle from the Park to the family home on Seguin Street, and walk in the door and her mother would question, “Is it true that you were jitterbugging at the park?” (Jitterbugging in the late 1930s was considered by many to be very wild behavior). Also, Madelyn remembers the Kranzchen in Landa Park. There was no air conditioning but the trees in Landa Park provided nature’s air conditioning. Madelyn recalls her mother, grandmother, and their friends, like Oma Nuhn, Mrs. Jahn, and Mrs. Rohde, and some friends that were Madelyn’s age met for “Kranzchen, (a circle of friends sharing little sandwiches, coffee, and tea). It was there from these older ladies, a circle of family and family friends, that she learned to cross-stitch. This was a pleasant way to pass on good things, one generation to another. Madelyn Gerlich Harris, daughter of Walter and Valeska Babel Gerlich, graduated from NBHS in 1940.
Jeannette Steuer Felger
Jeanette Streuer Felger remembers with a chuckle her birthday party when she was in the 3rd grade. Her mother was most definite; the guest list was to be no more than 15. The guests were to meet by the large tree near the wading pool in Landa Park. There were tables and benches available. Fortunately, Jeannette’s mother, Wanda Nowotny Streuer, always over prepared when it came to food. By the time everyone Jeannette invited arrived, the count was up to 35 guests. Jeannette could not resist, she invited her entire 3rd grade class, and a few friends from the 2nd and 4th grade classes as well. Jeannette Felger graduated from NBHS in 1942. She is the daughter of Julius and Wanda Nowotny Streuer.
Scouting Skills Pay Off
Scouting paid another dividend when Rodney Moos and W.C. Scott went fishing on the Comal River. Rodney Moos was bitten by a cottonmouth water moccasin. Scott used the first aid training he had received in preparing for his Boy Scout Merit Badge. Moos experienced only a minimum of swelling and discomfort. Scott was commended for his effective action.
Snow in Landa Park
In 1940, 2.8 inches of snow fell overnight in New Braunfels. Many families went to Landa Park to enjoy the snow and capture this unusual weather event in family snapshots.
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more info visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. Books are sold at the Parks Office (830-221-4355).
