In the aftermath of the announcement that no charges were filed against the perpetrators of the vandalism last month at New Braunfels High School and the district’s decision to not release further information on the students involved, community members voiced concerns at Monday’s board meeting.
Those who stepped up to the podium addressed the board on the lack of transparency from the district and security issues posed by the incident that allowed an undisclosed number of students to break into the school, especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde.
“You must have a major breach in your security protocols if high school students can break into a school at night,” said James Holster, a former educator and New Braunfels citizen. “It seems like to me you need to do an up and down security review meeting with local police.”
The lack of transparency from the district also led one public speaker to request that the board release the number of students involved, the disciplinary action taken and the cost of the damage done to the school.
On the evening of May 19, several students broke into New Braunfels High School with the intention of performing a harmless senior prank, however, the prank went awry resulting in untold damage to the building.
Students who participated in the prank toilet-papered the school and sprayed confetti throughout the hallways before the mischief escalated to spreading raw meat, eggs and mashed potatoes, and coating objects in vaseline.
Police showed up to the school around 10:15 p.m. to find people inside the school, the group scattered to evade being caught and fled the scene, said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
The incident almost caused a delay in the school’s start and diverted district staff members from their duties to clean up the mess, leaving those who spoke at the meeting to consider the impact that had on the district’s operations.
District officials decided there would be no criminal action taken against those involved. After completion of the investigation, officials would not disclose the number of students involved nor the disciplinary action taken against them leaving concerned New Braunfels citizens with unanswered questions.
Following the public comments, the district carried on with its regular scheduled board meeting where board trustees voted to approve the district’s general fund and food service fund for the upcoming school year.
The board also discussed the projected budget, which shows a decrease in state funds from last year by nearly $10 million due to rising property values facing many homeowners in the area.
“We’ve got deals that are coming in right now,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said. “Right now we’re taking a guesstimate on what our budget is going to be because we’re having to use current year (property) values.”
Smith said that more work will be done to crunch the numbers and adjust the budget accordingly before the adoption of the budget, which is scheduled for Friday, July 1.
Not a prank. This was breaking and entering anddamaging school property.
