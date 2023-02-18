The United States is dealing with an unprecedented supply chain crisis that continues to hurt our economy, imperil our national security, and create shortages of everyday products.
Semiconductors used to power our most basic technology are in short supply. Car prices are higher due to the lack of computer chips available to produce new vehicles. Everyday Americans are feeling the consequences of American manufacturing moving overseas over the past several decades.
As Governor Abbott pointed out in a recent Fox Business interview, “The country made a mistake over the past one or two decades to farm out manufacturing of all these essential supplies whether it be now semiconductors or healthcare supplies that we needed during the time of COVID … We need to not depend upon China or other countries for our essential needs.”
The New Braunfels Chamber agrees.
When a company has a choice between investing in Texas or anywhere else, we must ensure they always choose Texas. Texas and America must never be reliant on another country, particularly an adversary for basic or advanced technological needs.
That is why it is important to incentivize the next wave of manufacturing, energy production, and the strategic production of everyday goods here on our own soil.
Other states have caught up to Texas and are using their own incentive programs to attract projects. Central Texas recently lost out on a $100 billion investment by Micron to the state of New York, and this was before our current incentive program expired at the end of 2022. Incentives like temporary property tax discounts make sense because projects won’t come here without them.
During the legislative session, our lawmakers have an opportunity to develop a new, modern, and transparent economic development program that can help solve the supply chain and shortage crisis, all while creating new capital investments in our communities, giving our children greater opportunities and local schools additional resources. A program to attract investment to Texas can incentivize further grid reliability, energy security, and production of everyday goods in our own backyard.
One of Texas’ previous economic development programs, known as Chapter 313, expired at the end of last year. Now is the time for a fresh start and new ideas to create opportunities for our communities and solidify our economic independence.
Time is of the essence. Other states and nations are competing fiercely to land large projects like Continental. Competitive incentives are instrumental to Texas winning these projects and we must develop a new economic development program to remain in the game.
Reclaiming global manufacturing dominance is imperative to our national security, our supply chain, and our energy security. And as the nation’s economic leader, that work starts here in Texas.
