With rising costs of goods and supply chain shortages, some Comal County families are facing challenges outfitting their children for back to school and several local businesses are stepping in to help through the annual Pack the Bus school supply drive, including H-E-B.
On Saturday, Aug. 6 Communities in Schools of South Central Texas will hold the single largest school supply donation event for the year at H-E-B locations in Bulverde, Seguin, Schertz and all New Braunfels locations to give shoppers a convenient way to help support the community.
Collection tables will be set up near the entrances to the participating H-E-B locations giving those doing their grocery shopping a chance to pick up a few items on the list, which will be distributed throughout the school year by the schools.
“It’s really important for them to have the tools they need,” said Christine Watson, the marketing specialist for Communities in Schools. “To be able to make sure those kids have those things to start off on the right foot is hugely important for them.”
Over the last 20 years Pack the Bus has provided school supplies to thousands of students in need, Watson said.
This year Communities n Schools is expected to provide services to over 35,000 students in school districts across South Central Texas, including New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD.
Throughout the month of July over 30 businesses and organizations, including the New Braunfels Public Library, New Braunfels Presbyterian Church and the McKenna Children’s Museum, set up donation drop-offs to collect school supplies for the organization, with some set to continue through the beginning of August.
On the school supply list for this year are wide ruled composition notebooks, primary composition books, binders, large backpacks, new reusable water bottles, dry erase markers, highlighters, scissors and more.
Apart from requesting typical school supplies such as paper, pencils and folders, the drive is accepting headphones, styluses and earbuds.
“With schools adapting more of the technology in their day to day, we need more of these items,” Watson said.
In addition, the school supply drive will be collecting cash donations to help students start off on the right foot while handing out program information.
Pack the Bus is a great way for the community to come and support students, Watson said.
Continuing with the school supply drive for Communities in Schools, Broadway Bank in New Braunfels is showing their support by hosting an event on Friday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on Pack the Bus and Communities in Schools or to find a donation location near you visit www.cis-sct.org/volunteer/pack-the-bus/.
