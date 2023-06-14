There are some who like cheese, and others who live for it.
Otto’s Cheese Shop owners Bob and Rachel Pineda are preparing to write a book that will serve not only as a guide to Texas cheeses but also tell the stories of the artisans who allow Texans to enjoy a plethora of delicious dairy products.
However, the shop owners’ own story began during COVID-19 with the opening of Otto’s.
The couple’s passion for cheese started with buying cheeses to snack on and share with guests, along with learning about the science and history of cheeses. It then grew toward experimenting with different cheese pairings.
By May 2021, the two opened Otto’s Cheese Shop in an effort to share their love of all cheeses.
Although the two believed they knew enough about cheeses to open a shop, their education in the cheese world continued.
“I discovered I really liked being able to find a cheese, or something like that, that someone comes up to us and asks, ‘Hey, have you ever carried this before?’” Bob said. “There was a cheese that a lot of the locals who had been here for a number of years used to eat because it was from their grandmother, and … they used to make it back in the old days.”
The cheese in question was Kochkäse, a cheese traditionally made by German immigrants, according to Bob.
Furthermore, he said it was satisfying to find cheeses that people had been searching for — and to have brought this traditional cheese back into town.
This sentiment was also held for customers who were interested in learning more about Texas cheese.
However, the couple soon realized there wasn’t any literature they could pass along to their patrons.
Moreover, during an American Cheese Society conference, they realized that Texas does not have a cheese guild or a strong bond between creameries that help promote bringing their products to the market.
Because of this, Bob and Rachel began their efforts to raise funds for a book and documentary on Texas cheeses and their creators.
“They’re very diverse,” Rachel said. “We get some (cheeses) from as local as New Braunfels … We’ve had some down from almost Corpus Christi area … it really does change the flavor of the cheeses that are made here in the state and how they do it, because some are fresh goat cheeses, some are aged, some are water buffalo, which is interesting here in Texas.”
Along with the diverse products, each cheesemaker has a unique story that the couple wants to highlight in their book and documentary.
Along with working with various cheesemakers, the two have partnered with the Texas Department of Agriculture to help support Texas producers.
“Everyone talks about the great Texas wines that are (produced) now, and we want to be able to say, ‘Well, it’s not just wines. It’s all the products that we have that we’re starting to make here with some great producers.’”
Those who are interested in supporting the couple’s endeavor can do so at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ottoscheeseshop/texas-cheese-travels .
