L’Oréal Paris is churning out more than haircare products and cosmetics — it’s giving women leaders making a difference through charitable work a platform to bring attention to important issues.
The program is called Women of Worth and every year the company launches a nationwide search to find 10 women using nonprofit work to change the world.
This year the brand named Susie Vybiral, the CEO of a nonprofit based in New Braunfels focused on transforming the living spaces of child abuse and sexual assault survivors, as one of its honorees.
“It’s absolutely amazing to have this honor bestowed upon me,” Vybiral said. “My focus has always been on helping children who have faced abuse, so to have them recognize me is a wonderful confirmation that I am worth it.”
Vybiral’s nonprofit is called Room Redux, which the family advocate started in New Braunfels in 2017 to help children who’ve suffered physical or sexual abuse heal from their trauma.
“I realize that children are getting counseling for the sexual abuse, the physical abuse, and trauma that they’re going through, but then they’re very often going back to a room where abuse occurred, or there are triggers,” the CEO said. “It’s not conducive to healing, and so it seemed like a no-brainer to transform their environment, so when they go back to their room, they don’t have those triggers.”
During the room transformations volunteers come in when the child isn’t home and change everything from furniture and decorations to light fixtures, flooring and walls.
For Vybiral it’s about changing their outlook about themselves and making them feel worthy. That’s why each bedroom is tailored to their specific needs by including therapeutic mechanisms such as quiet corners, and is designed to fit their personalities.
“We have no idea what’s been experienced in their short lives, and to know that they’re worthy, and maybe the world is not always such a scary place is really huge for these children,” she said. “What we’re hoping to do is break the cycle of abuse through transformations.”
The nonprofit has successfully completed over 180 room transformations across the country and has expanded its reach worldwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that one in seven children in the U.S. has experienced abuse or neglect in the last year.
Physical and sexual abuse of children is at an epidemic level, Vybiral said.
“It’s out of control, and we have people who are fighting to rescue them, to save them, to help them in therapy and things like that, but it takes all of us to do this,” Vybiral said.
As one of 10 chosen out of over 5,000 submissions, Vybiral gets to use her platform as a Woman of Worth to spread awareness and inform people about the nonprofit through mentorships.
“They’re helping us be better communicators, and really get the word out about our passion and our love, which for me, is obviously helping children who are faced with abuse,” the advocate said. “Just the platform that L’Oréal Paris has given us to amplify our messages is astounding and supportive.”
The company has also given her $20,000 to help carry on the nonprofit’s charitable efforts, which Vybiral says will help transform the rooms of at least 10 children.
In addition, the nonprofit has a chance to receive an extra $25,000 allowing them to transform the rooms of another 10 children recovering from physical or sexual abuse if she’s voted a national honoree.
Those who want to support Vybiral and Room Redux can cast a vote daily beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 31 online at https://www.lorealparisusa.com/women-of-worth.
