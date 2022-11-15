Cancun Restaurant fire

The New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a fire at Cancun Mexican Restaurant on South Seguin Ave. on Monday night. The roof collapsed during the fire, but no injuries were reported.

New Braunfels fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Cancun Mexican Restaurant on South Seguin Avenue on Monday night.

The fire department arrived at about 11:30 p.m., according to NBFD.  

Heavy smoke and flames were visible. The crew “got the fire under control” at about 1:30 a.m. and continued to extinguish fires within the building.

The roof collapsed during the fire.   

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Crews closed part of South Seguin Ave. during the fire suppression work. 

