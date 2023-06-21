Even with a record $33 billion budget surplus in hand, state lawmakers failed to fix a crisis of care for Texans with disabilities during their regular legislative session, choosing to bandage the catastrophically broken system instead.
Years of inadequate funding has the state’s health care system for people with disabilities on the brink of collapse, as woefully underpaid caregivers flee the profession for other jobs and the wait for care lasts almost two decades in some cases. State lawmakers’ longstanding failure to address the crisis is appalling considering advocates have sounded alarms for years. Lawmakers appropriated some money to raise worker pay during the recently concluded legislative session, but less than half of at least $1.8 billion experts say is needed, and they admit it doesn’t come close to solving the problems.
Deadly consequences of inaction
Nearly 160,000 Texans with disabilities are waiting up to 17 years for home or community residential care provided under six Medicaid waiver programs managed by the state. Texas is legally required to provide care under federal law, but waitlists are growing longer as more caregivers leave for other jobs, an Austin American-Statesman investigation by Caroline Ghisolfi, Tony Plohetski and Nicole Foy found. The problems are so dire, the state has closed nearly 3,000 applications for care since September 2021 because the applicants died while waiting for help. More funding for caregivers would help, but lawmakers and the state agency that oversees the waiver programs have considered other ways to reduce waitlists, including transitioning from a first-come, first-served system to one based on need. All viable and humane options should be on the table. But first, lawmakers must prioritize caring for Texans with disabilities just as they have in spending billions on questionable programs like Gov. Greg Abbott’s politically-driven Operation Lone Star border policing initiative and tax breaks for wealthy companies.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission refused the Statesman’s interview requests, asserting in a written statement that the system is “comprehensive” and “effective.” That would be laughable if it weren’t so maddening. Lawmakers should demand that Abbott add disability care to the items they will take up in special sessions this year. If they don’t act urgently to address the problem, more disabled Texans will die or be forced into institutional facilities at a much higher cost to taxpayers. Neither scenario is acceptable. At the very least, leaders of the House and Senate should promise a plan to fund and repair the current system before the 2025 Texas Legislature convenes.
Crisis in disability care demands urgent attention from lawmakers
We applaud the lawmakers who addressed the pay issue during the recently concluded regular legislative session. Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat, and Sen. Charles Perry, a Lubbock Republican, introduced a proposal to provide $1.8 billion to raise the average pay rate for home health care providers. The money would have pushed base pay for home disability care from $8.11 to $17 per hour over the next two years, and helped to recruit and retain desperately needed caregivers while slashing waiting lists for care. Instead, the Legislature approved $775 million, which will bring the hourly base to $10.60 an hour. The pay bump is better than nothing, but unlikely to convince many more Texans to take on physically and emotionally demanding jobs as caregivers when they can earn $12 or more at fast food restaurants and other jobs.
“There is no way we’re going to be able to address it (the waitlist) without the workers, and there’s no way we’re going to get the workers without the pay,” Howard told the Editorial Board. “To have people waiting decades to get these services is just egregious.”
Helping to provide care and support for disabled Texans and their families isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the sensible thing to do. When people with disabilities are provided with appropriate care, experts say many are able to work and become contributing members of society. Without it, their health often deteriorates, and they may end up confined to institutional facilities that put a greater strain on state budgets.
Like many difficult public policy challenges, fixing the catastrophic state of care for Texans with disabilities won’t be cheap. In large part that’s because lawmakers let the problem slide for far too long. Texas now has money to spare, and it makes sense to fix the problem immediately before costs spiral even higher, wait times for care grow longer and more people die. It’s time for lawmakers to address the problem with the urgency it has long deserved.
