Chill hip-hop music plays on the speaker as Johnny Duncan hunches over a human-sized canvas — a sunset orange color taking up the entire area of his chosen medium.
Armed with a can of spray paint, Duncan doesn’t take time to contemplate his next move before committing it to life in a series of abstract shapes in various complementary colors.
Duncan is a local street artist who has been working hard to make a name for himself in the New Braunfels art scene while trying to bring contemporary art to the community.
“I’m obsessed enough to just do this every day and do whatever it takes,” Duncan said.
For the last 14 years the artist who goes by the name Jenkins2d has been working with different mediums, trying out new ways to express himself through art. Starting with pencil and paper, his art leapt from the page and onto canvas before eventually sticking it to walls like his work at local ice cream shop Scoop Street.
The New Braunfels High School alum’s work has appeared in locations around New Braunfels such as Pilates Haus, Star Awards and Alla Prima Art Studio. His work has even garnered him a PokéStop designation in the popular mobile game “Pokémon GO.”
But it hasn’t always been as easy going as his style.
Duncan mainly works out of his home studio in New Braunfels but had to turn to larger areas like San Antonio and Austin for their more active contemporary art scene.
“I don’t want to leave,” Duncan said. “I want to do what I love where I love, so that’s been the biggest obstacle.”
Lately things have shifted.
With the growth of New Braunfels came new opportunities, which Duncan created by seeking out the New Braunfels Downtown Association for locations and events and working with the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council to share his art with the public.
Apart from commissioned work that fits with his style, Duncan now makes regular appearances at First Fridays in downtown New Braunfels, where he engages in graffiti battles and holds an occasional art show.
Duncan’s work is heavily inspired by music, including some of the creatures he tends to develop and paint.
For his taste in characters, Duncan drew early inspiration by listening to the “Gorillaz” for their cartoon character style, which is showcased heavily in their music videos.
“I was always into cartoons, and that includes anime and video games and comics,” Duncan said. “Music had a bit of a big impact, like just like early punk and hip-hop … so a lot of that kind of comes through my work.”
The artist often establishes playlists for his work, letting the music guide him and motivate what he produces.
The music, and his sizable chosen mediums, allow him to stand in front of a wall and freely move around to create his next masterpiece.
“I like an arsenal of (music) that kind of fits the vibe of what I’m working on, to kind of curate what the feel is with the music,” Duncan said. “I can kind of ride that wave of creativity and see what that brings.”
At the moment Duncan is working on curating a contemporary art show for New Braunfels Art Week, which will run for six weeks starting in August 2023. In the meantime, Duncan can be seen painting live on First Friday at the Downtowner Bar & Kitchen each month.OUTID
