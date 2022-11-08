The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday will consider extending an outdoor burn ban for the county’s unincorporated areas as drought continues to plague the region.
All of Comal County is experiencing exceptional drought, the most severe category assigned by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
If approved, the burn ban would last for 90 days unless drought conditions improve.
The burn ban prohibits campfires, bonfires and burn piles.
An order would exclude outdoor burning for firefighting training, planting crops, mining and utility operations and projects by certified prescribed burn managers.
A person who obtains a written permit from the Comal County Fire Marshal can also be excluded from the burn ban.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum fine of $500.
The court will meet on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the county courthouse at 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Also on the agenda are approval of road construction and drainage improvements at Veramendi and Copper Ridge, and redirecting funds to purchase more seating for the county annex courtrooms and an audio/visual system for the Sheriff’s Office training rooms.
