The countdown to the May 6 election is officially on, as early voting begins in less than a week (Monday, April 24).
If you’re an avid reader of the Herald-Zeitung, you noticed that the Tuesday and Wednesday editions were chock full of information on the local school board and city council races. We introduced the candidates for the open seats and also published a Q&A in which all of the candidates were given the same inquiries and asked to provide their views on why they wish to seek the open positions, as well as what issues are the most important to them.
A similar story and Q&A will also be printed on the New Braunfels mayoral race this week.
We hope you take some time to read up on these candidates, as the decisions they will help make in coming months and years are going to shape the daily lives of our citizens, teachers and children. We aim to provide the community with as much information as possible so that it can make an informed decision on its own.
There are also several bond measures on the ballot, as Comal ISD and the City of New Braunfels each have called bonds for 2023.
So please take advantage of these resources, and while you’re at it, go ahead and make a plan to vote ahead of time. Early voting runs from April 24 to May 2, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25.
If you’re unsure what precinct you reside in, or you simply want to find the nearest polling place, the Comal County elections website has all of the pertinent information: https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm .
The League of Women Voters - Comal Area has additional resources available at its website: https://www.lwvcomal.org .
The only thing left is to do your civic duty and make your voice heard!
