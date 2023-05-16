Last week, the City of New Braunfels took action when the National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and the possibility of floods, and residents should take notes.
On Friday, the City Tube Chute and the Comal River had preemptive closures, and the city street crew pre-staged barricades in areas prone to flooding.
Additionally, city events such as Date Night on Landa Lake and Kops & Kids Safety Picnic were either canceled or postponed.
Although the city was prepared for the worst, luckily, the weather turned out for the better.
However, hurricane season is just around the corner.
Like the city, residents must be prepared for future heavy rain and flood warnings.
This means taking proactive measures as well as knowing how to remain safe during and after floods.
Because flash floods can occur in mere minutes, prepping your home when notified of the possibility of heavy rain or floods in the area is imperative.
Furthermore, having an emergency kit for a disastrous situation with three days worth of food, medicine and water is vital in case you lose power or water services are disrupted.
During a flood, it’s necessary to be informed about the water flow rate and the water levels.
According to the National Weather Service, six inches of moving water can sweep individuals off their feet, a foot of water can float small cars, and 18 inches can move large vehicles.
Not to mention it’s hard to guess the depth of water by looking at it, and hazards hiding beneath the surface may be obscured.
Because of this, the common adage of “turn around, don’t drown” has to be taken to heart.
Moreover, those in low areas and flood-prone areas need to move toward higher grounds.
If floodwaters enter the home, homeowners should avoid areas where the water submerges outlets or cords.
After floods, dangers may still be present in the area as well.
The remaining floodwater could contain sewage or chemicals, and downed power lines can pose a hazard.
Due to this, staying informed of the status of roadways and getting updated information is essential.
Although this previous weekend did not end in disaster, residents must stay vigilant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.