Regional growth undoubtedly has its downside.
There’s more traffic, construction noise and the dreaded long lines to buy your breakfast kolaches.
But, every so often, local governments come together and make the most of that growth.
The City of New Braunfels and Comal County recently gave the green light to use revenue from a tax reinvestment zone for trail improvements in the city’s Creekside area.
The funds capitalize on property taxes and sales taxes from area businesses.
At first glance, a tax increment reinvestment zone (also known as TIRZ) may seem like another in-the-weeds government process.
But the city and county have been intentional in ensuring that revenue from new businesses supports amenities for the people who live and work here.
The East Alligator Creek Trail Project will use about $5 million in Creekside TIRZ revenue.
The money will fund bike and walking trail projects on the property behind Target.
The project specifically focus on trails between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Resolute Baptist Health property.
New Braunfels Assistant City Manager Jared Werner said the project “should open up a lot of opportunities to either walk or bike into Creekside, as opposed to driving.”
The project fits nicely into the city’s larger goals for improving area walking and biking trails, Werner said.
Comal County and New Braunfels will also direct $4.5 million in TIRZ revenue to widen Babarosa Road and Saur Lane from FM1101 to Saengerhalle Road.
Our region continues to draw scores of new residents and businesses.
Those residents deserve to enjoy the great Texas landscapes and amenities with the support of well-planned trails and well-maintained roads.
Our roads should also benefit from, and not be negatively impacted by, more businesses and drivers.
The TIRZ revenue projects offer a glimpse of forward-thinking investments by government officials.
Revenue projections for 2032, when the TIRZ is scheduled to end, range from $4.6 million to $6 million.
City and county representatives are continuing to look for ways to reinvest that revenue.
Now, about that traffic…
