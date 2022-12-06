It’s not the lights or the presents that are providing the warmth of the holiday season this year in New Braunfels.
No, it’s the people and their actions that are reminding us all why the last few weeks of the year are such a special time.
It began with the outpouring of support during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, as organizations such as Locals Give Back sought to ensure that no family table was bare on the holiday known for a tasty meal and an even more meaningful gathering. The New Braunfels Food Bank and S.O.S. Food Bank have been busy stocking whatever they can so that they can do their part to help the hungry in Comal County as well.
Before the Christmas rush set in, New Braunfels’ Chain Link Bicycle Shop showed their spirit by helping a Seattle transplant locate a rare bike that was stolen, along with his laptop. Even before that, the ladies at Grandmas’ Stocking Guild were hard at work sewing, stitching and selecting stockings for underprivileged youth as they’ve done every year.
As we march closer to Christmas, even more locals are joining in the trend of giving selflessly. With a heavy assist from local law enforcement agencies, the Blue Santa and Green Santa programs are up and running and have already begun collecting toys for area children. Precious Life Suicide Prevention is also hosting its toy drive until Dec. 23 at Frost Bank in New Braunfels.
Trail Team 6 is also set to once again put its collective Jeeps to good use by rounding up thousands of pounds of food to donate to the New Braunfels Food Bank. Their goal is to top last year’s haul of 10,000 pounds.
So yeah, the decorations are nice and all, but it’s the acts of kindness that are really getting us ready for the arrival of Jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.