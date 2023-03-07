Hello, and welcome to the opinion page!
Every now and then we like to remind the community — members old and new — the purpose of not only the features found on this page, but the space itself.
First off, not every opinion you’ll see coincides with the actual beliefs of the employees of the newspaper itself. We strive to offer a wide variety of thought patterns and ideas — because, after all, there are at least two sides to every story, and often even more than that.
We have our regular rotation of weekly columnists, who often wade into volatile topics like abortion, politics and seemingly everything in between.
However, this space is largely reserved for the community itself. We’ve seen an uptick lately in submissions of guest columns, and we’d like to encourage more of those. We can easily bump a syndicated columnist back a day or two to accommodate someone from New Braunfels or Comal County with an opinion on a pressing matter or timely topic.
Essentially, this is your space to sound off on the positives and negatives taking place on a daily basis.
Letters to the Editor are also a great way to make your voice heard. Letters and columns can be sent directly to one of two H-Z emails for extra efficiency — news@nbtxhz.com and tucker.stephenson@nbtxhz.com. If you’d like to play it safe and submit your letter or column to both, that’s fine, too.
We’re proud of the number of recurring local columnists that are in our rotation, but those that enjoy reading need not be relegated to the sidelines. If you have something to say, feel free to reach out.
Consider this the original Facebook forum — but without the threat of having your eyes fall out of your head after reading the comments section.
