In a town with as much going on as New Braunfels, there’s bound to be a friendly competition between some of its top businesses.
And that’s where we come in.
With 232 business categories, ranging from “best car wash” to “best wings,” the Herald-Zeitung’s annual Best of New Braunfels Readers’ Choice awards aim to sort out which entities can truly boast the very best.
During round one, which ended on April 20, over 164,000 votes were tallied in order to narrow down each category. The finalists were announced this past weekend, and a special section in the June 17-18 weekend edition contains a paper ballot for those who want to fill one out manually. A digital voting option is also available at www.herald-zeitung.com from now until noon on Thursday, June 29.
Either way, the rules are simple — simply choose from the listed finalists in each category. One ballot is allowed per person. For those that voted online during April’s opening round, they can return and click the “Already Voted?” button that will log them in with the email address they entered previously.
As of Monday afternoon, 214,350 total votes from 20,797 people have been received since Saturday, June 17.
There’s still time to make your opinion known. Be sure to cast your vote and support your favorite local business or individual before 12 p.m. on June 29.
Because New Braunfels — residents and tourists alike — deserve the very best!
