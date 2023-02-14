New Braunfels is a city built on tradition, so when the school board named the Dragons as the mascot for the district’s second high school, long-term residents mourned the loss of the beloved Unicorn.
It’s not as if the new mascot sought to diminish its predecessor, but rather represents the rapid growth taking place right before our eyes.
Change provokes fear in many as they struggle to adapt to something that’s a vast departure from what they’ve known their entire lives.
One shouldn’t fear change, for fear is inevitable and something that should be embraced.
The inevitability of change and the corresponding fear often causes many to point fingers of blame.
In this case — directly at those who sealed the fate of the Unicorn.
In a recent letter to the editor a resident questioned the board’s decision to adopt a new mythical creature for the Long Creek mascot, claiming the final survey wasn’t fair because it didn’t include the Unicorns.
What the writer failed to mention was the previous surveys conducted by the district to narrow down the choices before reaching its final decision.
Yes, the initial survey showed the Unicorns as the favorable choice.
However, while the Unicorns stood out amongst the pack, the less obvious value representing those who opted to forego the Unicorns moniker for something new also became evident.
No longer able to ignore the glaring difference between Unicorns and the other options, the board asked the public a little more bluntly — “Do you want the Unicorns or something else?”
When asked, 69% of respondents said the high school should have a unique mascot instead of staying in the Unicorns’ shadow, thus it was removed from the running and subsequent survey.
What transpired later wasn’t an act of trickery or deception, but a mere process of elimination leading to a final choice that aligned with the district’s vision statement, — “Every Student. Every Day.” — by granting students a voice to decide their own futures.
