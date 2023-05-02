Leaders of our local governmental institutions have big responsibilities.
They keep our lights on. They educate our children. They ensure that we can exercise our right to vote.
New Braunfels Independent School District recently announced the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Laurelyn Arterbury is currently the chief of staff at Leander Independent School District.
She has a long career of administrative and teaching positions in Leander and Round Rock ISDs.
Her two school-age children will attend NBISD campuses next year.
Almost immediately, the announcement on social media was flooded with negative comments.
Some citizens claimed that Arterbury somehow doesn’t represent the community’s values.
Recent district surveys of parents and school staff show that the community wants a superintendent who is personable, trustworthy, organized and data-driven.
The school board utilized that input when making a decision.
Arterbury is not the only local leader to experience these attacks in recent months.
Other city officials have been subject to threats against themselves and their families.
What may have begun as venting in the Facebook comments section escalated to real-life conflicts.
The new administrator, like many leaders, has a tough job ahead.
NBISD is building a second high school.
The district is grappling with historic growth and unpredictable state funding, all while navigating several years of leadership turnover.
We will be watching and reporting on Arterbury’s leadership.
As a newspaper, we are built on the importance of holding the government accountable.
We support residents who make their concerns known and are involved in the civic process.
We work hard to shine a light on issues, and also point out ways in which our government is doing its job well.
Leaders absolutely should not be immune to criticism.
They are in positions of power.
Honest conversations can help remind us all of the responsibility which comes with that role.
But unwarranted personal attacks and threats do little to move our community forward.
If we want to keep and attract the best and brightest leaders, we should show that New Braunfels is a place of good ideas and civil problem-solvers.
Otherwise, we’re no better than a group of Facebook trolls.
