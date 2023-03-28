The construction of parking lots or garages isn’t the solution to the downtown parking problem — at least not yet.
During last Monday’s city council meeting, Jeff Jewell, economic and community development director, said there were two ways to alleviate the parking issue downtown: building more parking or managing parking.
Although parking space may need to be created in the future, the focus must be on managing current parking.
New Braunfels’ growth and many tourists can cause high demands for parking downtown during peak times, but there’s a cost to creating new parking.
It cost comes to $20 million.
This project, consisting of 400 parking spots, would cost around $50,000 per spot. However, this does not consider the cost of land acquisition.
This $20 million project would have a $1.3 million annual debt service, a number that assumes a 30-year debt.
The parking structure would cost around $2.5 million annually after collecting revenue.
Although it isn’t uncommon for the revenue of parking structures to not cover the costs of upkeep and operation, it’s a hefty price.
This is especially so when considering that there is still the opportunity to manage the parking spaces available downtown.
One idea that Jewell brought up during the meeting is that there is, at times, a perception of parking inadequacy.
This problem can be mended through parking management. Solutions under this umbrella could be a branded downtown parking system in addition to wayfinding programs.
Helping to clearly distinguish public and private parking, both on- and off-street, can help both residents and visitors understand the extent of parking available.
The same efforts can be made by improving and updating parking information on the city’s web page and social media accounts.
Another idea discussed during the meeting was leasing private parking lots in general or while not in use.
Although there are only a finite number of parking spots currently available, private and public, the city’s growth does mean that parking structures might have to be created.
However, instead of creating a parking structure now, a parking department should be made first to help manage the currently available parking.
This way, current parking can be fully utilized — as well as any future parking spots or structures created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.