As we prepare to turn the calendar page from 2022 to 2023, the air is thick with possibility.
A new year is set to bring with it new opportunities — some unforeseen, some that have been in the making for quite some time. Yes, it’s once again the season of saying farewell while simultaneously ushering in a brand new year — another 365-day cycle to try and right the wrongs of the past 12 months.
Spoiler alert — it won’t always go according to plan.
Anybody who has been through the process a time or two — or, say, 40 to 50 — realize that perfection often scoots out the door sometime between midnight and 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1. That’s why resolutions can be so tough. In fact, the vast majority are sure to be abandoned before the first week of 2023 is in the books.
Many typical resolutions pertain to health, such as losing weight, exercising more and finally giving up smoking. Others in the usual top 10 each year are learning a new skill or hobby, getting organized, saving or spending less money, spending more time with family and/or friends, reading more, traveling more and optimizing one’s time.
According to the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only about 46% of people follow through with their resolutions. Of people who set a goal rather than resolutions, only 4% achieved that goal.
One of the first tips to following through on a resolution or goal is to be very specific about what it is you want to achieve. Write it down and display it prominently or set an alarm on your phone to remind yourself of your new goal. Change is hard, and it begins with the daily routine — reminders are a must.
Also, start small. Give yourself room for growth, as well as incremental steps to display progress. And don’t forget to take time to celebrate the small victories. A win is a win.
Hopefully, that will lead to a strong foothold for those aiming to better themselves in 2023. We salute you, resolution warriors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.