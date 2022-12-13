New Braunfels ISD had a dilemma recently. It was faced with the choice of breaking from tradition and giving the upcoming students at Long Creek High School the chance to forge their own identity with a brand new mascot or continuing the long-standing trend of using Unicorns as the mascot for all of the district’s campuses.
That choice may seem like a slam dunk decision to some, but in a town that values its history as much as New Braunfels, it’s unwise to quickly toss aside tradition. So, rather than rush to making a choice, NBISD sought community feedback.
And here’s the kicker — the district actually listened to what their community members said. What a novel concept.
NBISD first eliminated Unicorns from the running when it became apparent that the future students themselves were clamoring for a brand new mascot. The students want a completely fresh slate at Long Creek High School, and on Monday night, the NBISD made the mascot choice official by announcing Dragons as the Long Creek mascot.
NBISD went back to a survey of students to see whether they preferred Dragons or Lions. The fire-breathing mythical mascot barely edged the more common feline moniker, and instantly Long Creek took one step further to becoming a reality.
It may have taken a while, but the bottom line is this: NBISD got it right. The district said it was going to place its focus on taking the proper direction from its students, parents and alumni, and it followed suit with both its transparency during the process and final decision.
Superintendent Cade Smith and the NBISD trustees hit this one out of the park. Keep up the good work.
