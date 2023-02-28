As the election season has started, campaign signs have been popping up like weeds. Some names you may have seen around town are Bently Paiz and Falon Cochran — both of which list their occupations as students on their ballot applications.
Clearly, the youth of New Braunfels want their voices to be heard, and these two candidates are evidence that this generation isn’t afraid to work to make a change.
For instance, Paiz has been trying to make changes through politics before his current run for city council’s District 5 seat.
He created the Comal Young Democrats, held rallies for the decriminalization of marijuana and helped organize the nonpartisan vigil in New Braunfels for the Club Q shooting.
“I’m personally the type that’s very impatient about change, and if I want change, I want it now,” Paiz said.
Additionally, Paiz has helped with other political candidates’ campaigns, such as Claudia Zapata’s run for congress; during that time, he caught the attention of former Texas Senator Wendy Davis.
“I think we need more young voices involved in making decisions, policy decisions that will impact them,” Davis said.
On the other hand, Cochran wants to make a change through NBISD; she is running for a New Braunfels Independent School District at-large trustee seat.
“I think a lot of people will look at me and think, ‘Oh, well, she’s too young to be running for this, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, she’s only in high school’ — but they don’t know me, and I think that I am ready,” Cochran said.
Her inspiration comes from a project she did for the Family Career and Community Leaders of American Club, a club she is the vice president of, that examined teachers’ mental health.
Three of Cochran’s teachers died by suicide, and the project helped her understand further what her mentors are going through; more importantly, she doesn’t want more teachers to go through that.
Paiz and Cochran share a sense of responsibility to their community and an obligation to make a difference instead of waiting for it.
“If we don’t have young people running, the young people aren’t having a voice, and then (the school board) makes decisions that we don’t want,” Cochran said. “We can’t just be sitting around complaining about things — we should be able to take action and make a difference.”
Whether or not voters see these two as viable leaders for New Braunfels, it’s evident that today’s youth are ready to uphold the mantle and get working — after all, they already have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.