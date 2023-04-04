With a historic budget surplus at its disposal, the Texas Legislature is being asked to consider using a portion of the funds to address public education needs.
One of the top priorities is teacher pay, which has been a running punchline statewide since sitcoms like “Cheers” and “Who’s the Boss?” dominated the airwaves decades ago.
Locally, both Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD have begun to try and find ways to supplement or outright raise teacher pay in order to be more competitive within the region. The reasoning is simple — both districts want to attract the most intelligent and dedicated teachers possible, and a raise in salary only boosts the chances of hiring and retaining those type of teachers.
Even with the natural beauty and recreational options the New Braunfels area has to offer, Comal ISD Superintendent John Chapman said compensation is too big of a puzzle piece to ignore back during a meeting back in February.
“If we’re going to hire and we’re going to keep the best, we can’t always say it’s because of where we live,” Chapman said. “That’s a great thought, but (teachers) can live here and go to work somewhere else.”
He’s right. Put yourself in the mind of a new teacher who is fresh out of college and likely faces the task of paying back student loans in the near future. Every penny counts, which is why CISD and NBISD are trying to narrow the gap and offer teachers more incentives to not only flock to New Braunfels, but to stick around for a while.
The districts have discussed raising teacher pay across the board, as well as adding stipends for certain positions.
Just a reminder to both districts — this can’t just be lip service. Our teachers deserve more, and the investment goes right back into the community every time a great teacher chooses to come to, or remain, in New Braunfels.
