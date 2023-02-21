The Texas Legislature has a big job to do in Austin this year. State lawmakers are working with a historic $32.7 billion budget surplus.
We believe that money would best be used to improve public education and school safety, address inflationary impacts on housing, property taxes and grocery bills, and tackle roads and infrastructure projects as the state’s population explodes.
Here’s what Comal County lawmakers are choosing to focus on this session:
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, started her first term off with a bang.
The representative for Comal and Hays counties joined the Texas Freedom Caucus and proposed that the entire budget surplus be directed to property tax relief.
It’s an unlikely ask, given all the lawmakers vying for a piece of that pie.
But the Dripping Springs Republican is really raising eyebrows with her latest approach to school safety.
House Bill 2390, the Texas Campus Protection Bill, would ban college campuses from serving as election polling places.
Isaac said in a news release Tuesday that she also plans to introduce a bill that would remove polling places from K-12 public and charter schools.
In the release, Isaac cites the horrific Uvalde Robb Elementary shooting and a fatal stabbing on the University of Texas campus several years ago.
Neither incident happened during an election.
MOVE Texas said the bill is a blatant attempt to disenfranchise young voters.
But Isaac doubled down on the school safety message.
“(Schools) should not serve as a target-rich environment for those that wish to harm children,” she said. “I have experienced firsthand the heightened emotions that often occur at polling locations and I will not wait for more violence to act.”
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, is no stranger to the Capitol.
This session, the New Braunfels Republican is looking to ban companies from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying or leasing Texas farm and ranchland.
Senate Bill 552 comes during a time of extreme political tension with those nations.
“The Lone Star State must take every preventative measure we can to protect Texans, Americans, and those around the globe who depend on Texas agriculture,” Campbell said.
The bill would also apply to citizens of those four countries — a provision which some groups have decried as discriminatory.
Campbell, an emergency room physician, has also waded into a right-wing culture war with bills involving gender-affirming healthcare and public education curricula.
One of her bills would require parental consent before instruction with material involving “violence, profanity, illegal substance use, nudity, or sexual content.”
Another proposal would ban certain medical procedures for youth seeking a gender transition.
We are barely two months into the 140-day session. Time will tell which, if any, of our lawmakers’ bills will make it out alive.
