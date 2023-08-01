The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA) needs help — and community members should consider lending a hand through fostering and volunteering.
Although the issue of overcrowding at local animal shelters isn’t a new one in the area, some may not be aware of the grim reality of the situation or the plausible ways they can facilitate support.
Late last month, the HSNBA had 529 animals in its care, with 144 of those animals being dogs.
Pertaining to these dogs, the shelter had at the very least 20 to 30 more dogs than the shelter had capacity for, according to the shelter’s director of community engagement, Zac Turley.
Understandably, it can’t be expected for residents to show up in droves to adopt pets if they don’t have the ability to care for one long-term.
However, there is a constant need for animal fosters to provide temporary homes and shelter volunteers.
This is not only needed to solve the issue of overcrowding but to help puppies and adult dogs who cannot start heartworm treatment until they leave the shelter due to the high-stress nature of the environment.
According to the HSNBA, the treatments for the animals are already sponsored, and only a stress-free environment is needed for them.
Moreover, kitten fosters are continuously needed — even more so during the spring and summer months — until they are the necessary weight for spaying or neutering and adoption.
According to Turley, there are dogs that are good with children and other animals that will otherwise sit around in the shelter if not fostered.
Additionally, overcrowding in the shelter leads to the unfortunate decision to euthanize dogs — many of which are well-behaved canines — simply because of space issues.
In fact, the shelter has had to resort to placing kennels in hallways, offices and even their break room.
