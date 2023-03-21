As anyone who has driven in Central Texas lately knows, I-35 is a beast.
Even the smallest accident or road work project can turn the highway into a parking lot.
It’s not unusual for morning and afternoon commutes to slow to a crawl.
The area needs a game changer for regional road congestion.
One local lawmaker has proposed a practical and timely solution to get us from here to there.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, has sponsored a bill that supports building a non-tolled connector road between Interstate 35 and State Highway 130.
The New Braunfels Republican introduced Senate Bill 1071, which has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.
Senate Bill 1071 would extend a private funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, which governs State Highway 130 from U.S. Highway 183 in Lockhart to Interstate Highway 10 east of Seguin.
The agreement would be extended in exchange for funding the new connector road project.
The idea isn’t new.
Talks of a connector road between I-35 and SH130 have floated through boardrooms, city halls, county courthouses and the Texas Capitol building for at least a decade.
But this time, Campbell is using some creative problem-solving to try and make it happen.
Campbell’s bill uses existing funding agreements as a foundation, all but eliminating the need to craft a brand new legal process or add a toll to the proposed roadway.
The New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce supports the bill.
The group says that it would help fast track the typical TXDOT funding mechanisms and add another valuable relief road for commuters, residents and visitors.
We agree.
Any road improvement project that can alleviate traffic without adding a toll to our daily commutes should be seriously considered.
We understand that some in Guadalupe County may feel like the proposal would siphon business and visitors away from Seguin.
But we believe that cooperation is key to ensuring the region can work together on future economic development opportunities.
Rep. Terry Canales, D-District 40, has sponsored the identical companion House Bill 2795.
That bill has been referred to the House Transportation Committee.
