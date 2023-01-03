If there’s one thing life is good at, it’s offering reminders of just how valuable, well, life itself really is.
Most sports fans tuned in to Monday Night Football to see one of the most intriguing matchups of the entire NFL season, but instead a nation of gridiron junkies got a cold reminder of how dangerous the game of football can be. On a seemingly innocuous first-quarter tackle, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin rose to his feet before collapsing to the ground in a frightening scene.
It became clear very quickly that this was no garden variety injury timeout. Hamlin was fighting for his life on the turf of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
When the TV broadcast returned from a lengthy break, both teams were out on the field, and the gravity of the situation was painted on each player’s face. They had witnessed Hamlin receive CPR on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where medical professionals were able to restore his heartbeat.
As of Tuesday morning, reports were that Hamlin was still in critical condition in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. Prayers and well wishes from all over continue to be sent to Hamlin and his family as the dire situation continued.
Hamlin, at just 24 years old, was suddenly thrust into the biggest battle of his young life — and all in front of a nationwide audience that watched in shocked disbelief while hoping against all logic that he’d be able to hop back up and rejoin his teammates on the Buffalo sideline.
It’s a sobering reminder of the real stakes that are on the line when some of the fastest, strongest athletes on the planet are put on the same playing surface with full-contact rules. At some point, simple physics comes into play.
There are some very real safety questions that need to be addressed in the wake of Monday night. If not, the NFL is basically just resetting the clock until its next major tragedy.
