As early voting for the District 6 runoff election begins this week, it’s essential to take this opportunity to participate in civic engagement.
During the May 6 election, 15,364 ballots were cast out of the total 150,042 registered voters in Comal County.
This is only 10.24% of the registered voters.
When it came to the councilmember race for District 6, 763 votes were cast.
Of these votes, April Ryan received 357 votes, Steven Voges received 217, and incumbent James Blakey received 189.
Because none of the candidates reached the majority threshold for votes, a runoff election is currently being held.
Runoff elections, such as this one, have the top two highest-voted candidates run against each other to ensure the majority threshold is reached.
This means voters of New Braunfels will choose between Ryan and Voges.
Although some argue that this ensures that the candidate that receives the majority votes is representative of the will of the district, a significant factor needs to be taken into consideration: voter turnout.
An example of voter turnout for runoff elections can be seen in Texas’ primary runoff election on May 26 of last year.
According to the Texas Tribune, 8.2 percent of voters registered in Texas voted during this election.
In comparison, the almost 18% of voters registered in Texas that voted during the 2022 primary election, there’s a 10% difference in turnout.
Moreover, this was at state level and not the local county level, which saw a 10.24% turnout rate.
With local elections seeing lower turnout rates and the primary runoff election seeing fewer voters casting their votes, it would not be a shock to see a lower percentage of voters show up to the polls these next couple of weeks.
If this is the case, either candidate won’t necessarily represent the preference of the district if they win the majority of votes in an election with only a minority of voters.
The most immediate way to solve this problem in this current election is simple — registered voters in New Braunfels must make their way to the polls once again to ensure the representation they prefer.
