These days, peace of mind is a very valuable resource — and one that can seem in short supply.
And when it comes to our kids and our schools, there isn’t such a thing as being too safe.
In the wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde that shook the Lone Star State to its core in the spring of 2022, the state has taken measures to require that every school district in the state have an armed presence at every campus in order to try and deter future school shootings and ill-intentioned intruders.
Comal ISD didn’t wait for such measures to be enforced, as the district had already begun the process of finding school resource officers (SROs) for each of its campuses. Comal ISD had previous had officers at high schools and middle schools, but adding elementary campuses appeared to be an appropriate step as well.
“This is not a response to what the legislature did,” Comal ISD spokesperson Steve Stanford said. “Even if the legislature didn’t mandate this, we would still be doing it.”
Some may think it’s depressing that there needs to be a police presence on school campuses these days, but reality is what it is. At least Comal ISD has chosen to be proactive, and it has also decided to use trained professionals from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Bexar and Guadalupe’s sheriff’s offices and the Bulverde Police Department.
Even if it takes some time to fill all of the SRO positions — and it likely will take several months at the very least — Comal ISD looks to be going about things in the proper manner.
