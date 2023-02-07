Last week around this time, New Braunfels and its neighboring areas found itself in the icy grip of a winter storm that wreaked havoc on local trees and power lines alike.
Thankfully, the storm wasn’t long enough or intense enough to warrant its own catchy nickname like “Snovid” this time around.
But residents in and around New Braunfels still found themselves dealing with power outages, as well as the loss of clean water for varying amounts of time. And although most of the issues that arose last week have been mitigated, a short drive anywhere in the vicinity reveals that there are still broken tree limbs and branches littered all the way down the Highway 46 corridor.
Luckily, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County have stepped up to offer a helping hand.
The city has announced free curbside limb and branch removal on an appointment-only basis. This service is intended to be used by New Braunfels residents who still have large limbs and branches on their property due to the ice storm. Requests must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in order for the service to remain free.
The city asks that limbs and branches are brought to the curb for easy removal and that limbs be no longer than 10 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter.
Those who have smaller limbs, branches and other tree debris that can be easily removed should use the Green Waste bags and set those out on the curb during their regularly-scheduled Green Waste collection days. Green Waste bags are available at the City Recycle Center on Castell Ave., City Hall on Landa St., the Westside Community Center, and the New Braunfels Public Library on Common St.
To schedule a pickup in town, call the city’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 830-221-4040.
Comal County has also established a no-fee dropoff site for limbs, branches and brush at the Comal County Recycling Center, located at 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels. The service is available until Saturday, Feb. 11.
