For most, springtime in New Braunfels means one thing — fun.
For those that enjoy outdoor activities, this city has got you covered. With not one, but two rivers for recreation — plus the world’s most award-winning water park, Schlitterbahn — no one in a swimsuit has any excuse to find themselves feeling bored. And for those that love good food and beverages, there are also countless options to enjoy in New Braunfels.
In fact, the number of high-quality eateries and bars seem to be increasing by the day.
If you haven’t been paying attention to the news for the last, oh, let’s say decade, then you might not know that New Braunfels’ secret has been out of the bag for a while now. People know and love what the city has to offer, and the arrival of warmer weather, which coincides with spring break, means that the streets and waterways are about to become packed with locals and out-of-towners alike.
But no matter where you call home, it’s extremely important to respect New Braunfels’ natural features, as well as the citizens who aren’t able to crack open a beer and float the river at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday.
For starters, to those that do float on the Comal River or Guadalupe River, remember that disposable cans, cups and bottles are not allowed. The same goes for Ziploc bags and snack wrappers.
Basically, keep your trash out of the water.
And after the floating is done, be sure and have a plan to get back home or to a nearby Airbnb or hotel. Don’t wait until after those adult beverages have taken effect to try and make a plan, or else that may lead to by far the city’s least fun attraction — a quick ride to the Comal County Jail.
