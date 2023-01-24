In a town with historical roots like New Braunfels, tradition carries weight. Therefore, change can sometimes move at the pace of cold molasses.
We understand that.
However, there are certain circumstances that warrant quick action, and the fact that a hometown seventh grader just spent over a week in the hospital due to a workout in a middle school athletics period throws up immediate alarm bells. The fact that other cases of rhabdomyolysis in Dallas and Plano have occurred this month raises important questions — is it time to reevaluate who’s administering workout programs in our schools, as well as the very programs themselves?
In this case, 13-year-old Gavin Hurd was sent to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis that is believed to be a result of an intense workout, which featured more than 300 push-ups over a two-day period. The condition deteriorates muscle tissue and sends harmful proteins into the bloodstream. From there, liver damage and kidney damage can occur, and even lead to death.
Thankfully, Gavin has been released from the hospital, but what level of trust can this young man have toward any coach in the future? Muscles heal quickly, but the mind takes much longer to mend.
Surely one of the top local priorities moving forward is that no other area student befalls the same fate. A trip to the hospital over a routine athletics workout? And in middle school no less?
Athletic directors, it’s time to step up. When something like this occurs, there’s no room for error going forward. What’s at stake is much more than tradition — it’s the health and well-being of this city’s next generation.
