Summer has arrived in New Braunfels.
With the triple-digit temperatures come flocks of tourists eager to cool off in the river and explore our city.
During these busy summer months, local residents should work hard to be good neighbors, and visitors should strive to take care of the place we call home.
Some advice to locals:
More people means more cars means more traffic.
Plan accordingly.
Avoid a road rage incident, but feel free to complain about the backed-up roadways with all your friends.
It helps the time go by faster, or so we hear.
Show your local businesses some hometown love.
Playing tourist is not such a bad thing.
Embrace the crowds and find your favorite spot, whether it’s a restaurant or music venue or swimming hole.
Be mindful that not everyone knows the rules of our roads and our rivers.
Watch out for kiddos and adults toting tubes in high-traffic areas.
Now listen up, tourists: Don’t trash the place.
We’re glad you’re here. But pay attention to the rules.
No disposable containers on the river in the city limits.
There are signs all over, and even handy-dandy videos from the city to help you out.
Pick up your trash.
Be courteous to other drivers, pedestrians and tubers.
The roundabout at Main Plaza is not the place to audition for NASCAR.
Nor is that traffic circle the appropriate venue for pedestrians to race an oncoming truck approaching the crosswalk.
Locals and visitors alike will do well to heed the wise warning of a roadside sign in Canyon Lake: “Slow down, see our dam. Speed up, see our dam judge.”
Enjoy the culture and the outdoors that makes New Braunfels so unique.
Summer in Texas is a special — if sweltering — time.
So cool it, and enjoy the sunshine.
