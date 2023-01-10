Last week, the editorial in this spot was much more bleak, but with good reason.
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, was still fighting for his life in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field of play during his team’s game against the Bengals. The scene was as frightening as one can imagine, as the crowd fell into complete silence while the Bills’ medical staff administered CPR to Hamlin as he lay on the turf.
Since that moment, what has taken place is nothing short of remarkable. It’s displayed the very best of our nation, as well as the resilience of the human spirit.
The cavalcade of prayers, well-wishes and positive thoughts began immediately after Hamlin collapsed on the field, and the wave of support has yet to halt. Hamlin’s charity toy drive, which initially set a meager goal of $2,500 way back in December of 2020, exploded with donations, and had raised nearly $8.7 million as of the completion of this sentence Tuesday morning. Fans seeking to offer some type of support found the GoFundMe page online and not only revived it, but turned it into something incredible.
Hamlin miraculously avoided any type of neurological damage and has been making progress by the day. He was released from the Cincinnati hospital where he was cared for on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery process as the Bills prepare to open the playoffs.
A potentially tragic situation has turned into one of the most widespread moments of unity that the sports world has seen in years. Fans from across the country have put their rivalries aside and sought to lend a hand. Fantasy football league champions nationwide have also begun to chip in by matching the amount of money they won with a donation to Hamlin’s charity, which is called The Chasing M Foundation.
It’s yet another reminder that we’re not as divided as a nation as some would have you think.
