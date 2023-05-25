Although the Tuesday morning sun beat down heavily on New Braunfels residents, it didn’t stop many from celebrating a life-changing moment for the Roberts family.
U.S. Army Captain John David Roberts is a veteran of both the Air Force and Army, having served from 1990 through 1997 in the former.
While in the Air Force, Roberts survived a mass shooting at Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital and aided the victims around him. Following the event, Roberts suffered from PTSD.
After his service in the Air Force, Roberts attended college and graduate school before joining the military as a transportation specialist in 2006.
Later, Roberts was accepted into Officer Candidate School and became an officer in the combat engineer corps.
Roberts served a one-year combat deployment in Afghanistan in 2011. Due to the sandstorms in Afghanistan, Roberts partially lost his lung capacity.
While stationed in Arizona, Roberts was in a motorcycle accident that led to the amputation of his right leg below his knee.
His injuries led to complications that resulted in Roberts losing his ability to walk — and 38 total surgeries.
Roberts retired in 2018, and around the same time, his wife applied to Operation Finally Home.
Operation Finally Home helps to provide mortgage-free homes, transitional homes and home modifications to sick or wounded military veterans and first responders.
According to Lee Kirgan, vice president of Operation Finally Home, the organization started in Houston as a part of a builders association.
“A friend of a family came to us who needed their house remodeled because their son was coming back from Walter Reed Hospital paraplegic … our builders association remodeled that home for the family, no charge, and we were all hooked,” Kirgan said. “We had never even thought about this need existing … we just thought that our military and our government took care of our veterans and did not realize the need is there.”
Kirgan said that the organization saw this as a way to give back that fit with what they already did for a living.
Although the organization started by doing one project a year in Houston, it has now expanded to 40 projects nationwide.
On May 23, those involved with Operation Finally Home lined the streets with American flags to surprise the Roberts family with the news that they would receive a new home.
On the other hand, the Roberts family believed they were arriving at the location to meet with the builder and continue the interview process.
The local Patriot Guard escorted the Roberts family to the location of their future home as the gathered crowd welcomed them with cheers.
Surprised, the family stepped out of their truck as they began to realize what was happening around them.
“We had no idea it was already a done deal … we were taken aback and overwhelmed with the whole thing — it’s been a struggle,” Roberts said. “I’m not playing poker with Lee anytime soon because he did a great job of hiding (it).”
Weather permitting, the Roberts family will move into their forever home by the end of this year.
According to Roberts, the family’s move from San Antonio to their new home in New Braunfels will allow him to be closer to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) and live in a calmer area.
“I honestly believe that organizations like this one are more important now than when they were when the war was ongoing, if that makes sense,” Roberts said. “It’s easy to forget about some of these guys now that the war is over, and it’s not in everybody’s face; you kind of go back to your normal life … I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”
