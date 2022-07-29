Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked into the late night hours at the scene of where a body — reportedly that of a missing Spring Branch woman — was discovered Friday evening.
Shana Allison DiMambro, 45, was last seen 11 days ago inside her home in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch. CCSO confirmed a body was found by someone walking the property, but said it was too soon to say if it was male, female, too decomposed to determine, or whether foul play was suspected.
However, nearly 300 social media posts, including those from her mother and those assisting in her search, reported the body found in the lot next door in the 200 block of Mitchell Drive was indeed DiMambro’s.
“Just two hours ago, we searched a property close to the RV park and located Shana’s body,” posted businessman Donald “D.J.” Seeger, with two other men who found the body and called investigators. “I am being interviewed by detectives now, but no need for anyone to search tomorrow.”
Shana’s mother, Vickie DiMambro, extended her thanks to Seeger.
“DJ, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you did to find Shana,” she posted. “It is definitely not what any of us hoped for, but I think we had been preparing ourselves since this started.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said around 7:50 p.m. Friday, detectives arrived to the lot where the body was found, only a few yards away from the next-door RV Park where DiMambro and husband Chris Antos shared a home.
“Someone walking the property found a body and called it in,” Smith said at 9:20 p.m. Friday. “We’re not saying any more than that right now. Detectives are investigating; a positive identification has not been made.”
Antos, who first reported his wife missing July 19, was not available for comment Friday. He told investigators he last saw Shana wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops inside the home around 7 a.m. He said she was gone when he returned home for lunch.
Antos told San Antonio news outlets that he and DiMambro had married in May, and told a TV station his wife had struggled with depression but softened that comment a few days later.
During the course of the search, which also included nonprofit search organizations Texas Equusearch and Project Absentis, CCSO would only say it had detectives in the field working the case. CCSO had no additional comment in time for this update, submitted at 11:45 p.m. Friday.
