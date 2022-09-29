The journey to recovery from mental illness and substance use disorders look differently for everyone — but it all begins with a desire for something better.
September is National Recovery Month — a month dedicated to celebrating strides in mental illness or substance abuse treatment while educating the public on disorders and available resources.
In honor of those who have walked the uneven path of recovery, and to raise awareness, locals are sharing their stories.
For Corinne Vela-Speare, mental illness wasn’t something talked about in Hispanic culture, and for a while she struggled to find a reason why she wasn’t adapting.
“You realize that there’s something different, and that you didn’t know how to pinpoint why I had such a hard time assimilating into a normal environment,” Vela-Speare said.
As a child Vela-Speare struggled with social anxiety, which left was left unchecked and ultimately led to depression.
Vela-Speare has dealt with crippling anxiety affecting her daily life, and at one point it landed her in the hospital — unable to breathe.
“Sometimes my mind is a hamster, and it’s in a little wheel and you keep going and going and going, and the poor hamster can’t get off, and the only way it’s gonna get off is if it flies off the hamster wheel,” Vela-Speare said. “That’s how my anxiety is sometimes.”
Vela-Speare sometimes finds herself squaring off with her depression, or her “inner Cruella,” brought on by her anxiety. When Cruella takes hold, Vela-Speare finds it difficult to be herself and shuts down.
“You have to know that you can’t just fake happy, or you can’t just snap out of things,” Vela-Speare said. “Sometimes there’s a chemical imbalance — something’s not wrong with you, it’s just how your body is, and there’s ways to fix it.”
The mother of five manages symptoms of anxiety and depression with support from family, medication regulated by her doctor and healthy coping techniques.
While those mechanisms help, they aren’t a cure for the invisible force brought on by stress that comes and goes in waves — but they make it possible to find mental stability.
“You gotta give yourself a chance,” Vela-Speare said.
Like mental illness, handling the ups and downs of substance abuse disorders is a daily challenge — but can be incredibly rewarding.
Amanda Fluitt has struggled with substance abuse since she was 17 years old, using methamphetamines to cope with childhood trauma.
“You feel nothing, and that is the best feeling in the world,” Fluitt said. “(Everything is) completely numb — you don’t cry … Nothing can hurt you — you’re almost invincible.”
Fluitt’s journey to recovery hasn’t been an easy one.
The mother of a Canyon High School student has gone through several bouts of sobriety over the years only to have significant traumatic events push her back into a dark place.
Her relapses resulted in losing custody of her son and a stint in a drug prison where she attended abuse programs and involved herself in the church.
“Being arrested on Aug. 22, 2017 was the greatest day of my life because I didn’t have to live like that anymore,” Fluitt said. “I wasn’t there for a vacation, I was there to sit down and listen — prison is what you make of it … When you want to change your life, and you want something different, God will give that to you, but you have to want it.”
Following her release, Fluitt managed to turn her life around.
It also gave her something to fight for — her son.
“I have to stay focused, and I have to keep the disease away,” Fluitt said. “There’s so much at risk — one wrong move could trigger everything, but I cannot let my son down … To this day, I fight for my life every day and to keep my son.”
After regaining custody, she enrolled in Bexar County Felony Drug Court where after months of attendance her record was wiped clean.
“It’s a lonely journey,” Fluitt said. “At this time in your life it’s about you … and that’s why I tell everybody that recovery is the most selfish thing that you can possibly ever do.”
Since her sobriety, Fluitt has a fresh start in New Braunfels, which has given her friends and a federal job with the railroad — something she never thought possible.
Fluitt shares her story in hopes of helping others recover by mentoring at a women’s drug correctional facility for the Bridges to Life program.
As someone recovering from substance abuse, Zach Saunders, a chemical dependency counselor for RecoveryWerks! in New Braunfels, understands how difficult recovery can be.
“People don’t just get into recovery, and all of a sudden, everything is perfect,” Saunders said. “It takes effort, and it takes everything being just right … You have to hear the right thing from the right person sometimes, and it isn’t a fast process for everyone … (Don’t) give up before the miracle happens … people do recover, and life can be really beautiful.”
While the first time people use is a choice, sometimes the choice is triggered by one’s environment or a way to deal with trauma or mental illness, Saunders said.
“Drug and alcohol use is just a symptom of what’s really going on, and the primary (cause) might be depression, or it might be some other mental health concern,” Saunders said.
Substance use symptoms, especially in teenagers, include slipping grades, disinterest in activities and legal troubles — some symptoms not unsimilar to mental illnesses.
Treatment looks different for everyone.
Some require in-patient rehabilitation programs while others need medication, and some opt for counseling programs, such as 12-step programs — but it all requires the want to change.
“People with chronic substance use or severe substance use, have to change their lifestyle and their choices completely from the inside out in order to stop and stay stopped, and to be happy and live a productive life,” Saunders said.
RecoveryWerks! provides free services to teens, young adults and their families, helping to heal from the effects of substance abuse disorders.
For more on the program or the organization, visit https://www.recoverywerks.org/.
If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis or suffering from a substance abuse disorder and needs help visit https://www.bexar.org/3453/Resources for resources and helplines.
