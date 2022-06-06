Canyon Lake saw its first water-related fatality of the year this weekend, where first responders rescued and transported two others to area hospitals.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, identified Sunday’s drowning victim as 50-year-old Deryl Jermaine Reynolds, of San Antonio, who was found wearing a lifejacket.
Hospitalized were a 29-year-old female from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Saturday, and a 29-year-old man from San Antonio on Sunday.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating all three incidents, which will include water incident reports filed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
It was a busy weekend for Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, who responded to the first incident offshore from Comal Park around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
CLFEMS Chief Robert Mikel said a woman had been pulled from the water. CPR performed by Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Brad Nichols brought back the 29-year-old, who was transported Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels.
CLFEMS units, including its sonar-equipped boat, Marine 53, arrived at the scene of the drowning, near Boat Ramp 7, around 4:34 p.m. Sunday. Mikel said the man, later identified as Reynolds, did not know how to swim and wore personal flotation device as he entered the water from a boat.
“Friends with him noticed that he was face down and still wearing the PFD when they pulled him from the water,” he said. “Upon arrival, the victim had been pulled out of the water and was aboard a TPWD game warden’s boat and CPR was in progress.”
Life-saving efforts continued as Reynolds was transported to a waiting ambulance at Boat Ramp 2. Mikel said when those efforts ended, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is possible to drown while wearing a lifejacket, depending on the state of the water and a person’s medical condition.
“In this case we don’t have enough details to determine exactly how this victim drowned while wearing a PFD,” Mikel said on Monday. “The story we got was that he was on a boat between Party Cove and Boat Ramp 7 when he jumped into the water (wearing the PFD) and sometime later when (people) noticed he was face down in the water.
“We did not get enough information to determine why he may have become unconscious.”
At 7:26 p.m. Sunday, CLFEMS was dispatched near Boat Ramp 6, where a 29-year-old man jumped off the boat that was pulling a tube-skier that became separated from the rope.
“The rope used to tow the tube became wrapped around the propeller, preventing the boat from returning to pick him up,” Mikel said, adding the man, who was not wearing a PFD, became fatigued and started submerging under the water.
“He was picked up by a pontoon boat and delivered to Boat Ramp 6, where EMS began treatment,” Mikel said. “He was transported in serious condition to Christus-New Braunfels Hospital.”
No further information was available from TPWD or CCSO on Monday. If confirmed, Sunday’s drowning would be the second in the area this season. A 28-year-old man from Mexico died on the Guadalupe River on May 17. New Braunfels Police Department still has not released his name, which was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Canyon Lake reported six drownings last year, the last being Steven Blake Johnson, a 47-year-old Wimberley man whose body was recovered on Dec. 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.